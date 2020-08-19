New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04951632/?utm_source=GNW

91 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Our reports on fire detection and suppression systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the stringent regulations supporting improved fire safety standards, rise in development of commercial infrastructure. In addition, stringent regulations supporting improved fire safety standards is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The fire detection and suppression systems market analysis include end-user segment and geographic landscapes.



The fire detection and suppression systems market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Commercial buildings

• Industrial sector

• Residential buildings

• Government buildings

• Educational buildings



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growing adoption of model building codes as one of the prime reasons driving the fire detection and suppression systems market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our fire detection and suppression systems market covers the following areas:

• Fire detection and suppression systems market sizing

• Fire detection and suppression systems market forecast

• Fire detection and suppression systems market industry analysis





