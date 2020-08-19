Regulated information
Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 19 August 2020
Disclosure of received notifications
Pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received notifications of Norges Bank.
Notifications of Norges Bank
|11 August 2020
|Voting rights
|2,131,223
|2.95%
|Equivalent financial instruments (right to recall)
|59,787
|0.08%
|Total number of voting rights
|2,191,010
|3.04%
|12 August 2020
|Voting rights
|2,017,991
|2.80%
|Equivalent financial instruments (right to recall)
|59,787
|0.08%
|Total number of voting rights
|2,077,778
|2.88%
For more information
Constantijn van Rietschoten
Chief Communications Officer
Tel. +31 6 53 69 15 85
constantijn.van.rietschoten@fagron.com
Disclosure of received notifications
Fagron NV
Rotterdam, NETHERLANDS
