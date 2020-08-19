Regulated information

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 19 August 2020

Disclosure of received notifications

Pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received notifications of Norges Bank.

Notifications of Norges Bank

On 13 August 2020, Fagron received a notification of Norges Bank that the total position (voting rights and equivalent financial instruments) had crossed the disclosure threshold of 3% on 11 August 2020 as the result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights.

11 August 2020 Voting rights 2,131,223 2.95% Equivalent financial instruments (right to recall) 59,787 0.08% Total number of voting rights 2,191,010 3.04%

On 13 August 2020, Fagron received a notification of Norges Bank that the total position (voting rights and equivalent financial instruments) had fallen below the disclosure threshold of 3% (the lowest threshold) on 12 August 2020 as the result of the disposal of voting securities or voting rights.

12 August 2020 Voting rights 2,017,991 2.80% Equivalent financial instruments (right to recall) 59,787 0.08% Total number of voting rights 2,077,778 2.88%

The notifications of Norges Bank can be viewed on investors.fagron.com via this link .

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

