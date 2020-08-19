The Interim Report for the 2nd Quarter 2020 for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S is hereby enclosed.



CEO of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S, Søren Skou, states:

“As expected, the second quarter was materially impacted by COVID-19 and our focus remained on protecting our employees from the virus, serving our customers by keeping our global network of ships sailing and our ports, warehouses and inland transportation networks operating, and helping the societies we are part of fight the virus.

I am pleased that we despite the headwinds, continued our track record of improving earnings and free cash flow. Our operating earnings improved by 25%, marking the eight-consecutive quarter with year-on-year improvements, driven by strong cost performance across all our businesses, lower fuel prices and higher freight rates in Ocean and increased profitability in Logistics & Services.

With a strong result and a strong balance sheet we are well positioned to financially and strategically come out stronger of the crisis.”

