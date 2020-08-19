Nordic Fibreboard AS (trading code SKN1T, ISIN code EE31000922503) will close the list of shareholders for the decrease of the share capital on August 24 2020 at the end of the working day of the settlement system.

Proceeding from the above, the ex-date for the change of the rights related with the securities is 21 August 2020.

The nominal value of Nordic Fibreboard AS shares will be changed from 0.60 EUR to 0.10 EUR. The share capital of Nordic Fibreboard AS will be decreased by 2 249 530.5 euros, the new share capital after the decrease of the share capital and the change of the nominal value of the shares is 449 906.1 euros, divided into 4 499 061 shares with a nominal value of 0.10 EUR per share.





Torfinn Losvik

CEO & Chairman of the Management Board

Phone: + 372 56 99 09 88

E-mail: torfinn.losvik@nordicfibreboard.com