Kenmare Resources plc (“Kenmare” or “the Company”)

19 August 2020

Board Update

Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, which operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in northern Mozambique, is pleased to announce the appointment of Deirdre Somers as a Non-Executive Director, effective immediately. In conjunction with her appointment to the Board, Ms Somers also becomes a member of Kenmare’s Audit & Risk Committee.

Ms. Somers has over 20 years’ experience in senior management positions, having served as Chief Executive of the Irish Stock Exchange (“ISE”) from 2007 to 2018 and, prior to that, as its Director of Listing. Ms. Somers led the ISE’s transformation to a highly profitable entity with global specialisms culminating in its sale in March 2018 to Euronext NV. She also held the position of President and Board Chair of the Federation of European Securities Exchanges from 2015 to 2018. Ms. Somers, a qualified Chartered Accountant, also worked with KPMG for eight years and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from University College Cork.

Since April 2019, Ms. Somers has acted as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the following investment entities, all of which are listed on the London Stock Exchange: iShares plc, iShares II plc, iShares III plc, iShares IV plc, iShares V plc, iShares VI plc and iShares VII plc. She also serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director for BlackRock Institutional Pooled Funds plc and Institutional Cash Series plc, both of which are listed on Euronext Dublin.

There are no other matters in respect of Ms. Somers requiring disclosure under UK Listing Rules 9.6.13(1) to 9.6.13(6) inclusive.

Statement from Steven McTiernan, Chairman of Kenmare:

“I am delighted to welcome Deirdre to Kenmare’s Board. Having served as the Chief Executive of the Irish Stock Exchange for 11 years, she brings a wealth of governance experience at the highest level. Deirdre’s skillset will complement the skills of our current Directors to provide a robust balance of knowledge, experience and diversity, benefitting the Company greatly in the years ahead.”

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world’s largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma’s production accounts for approximately 7% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday “quality-of life” items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.