Oslo, 19 August 2020



Reference is made to the announcement by Thin Film Electronics ASA (the "Company") on 29 July 2020 regarding the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 19 August 2020. The Nomination Committee’s proposal in respect of agenda item 8 in the Notice is attached hereto.

Thinfilm is Energizing Innovation™ with ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. Thinfilm's innovative solid-state lithium battery (SSLB) technology is uniquely positioned to enable the production of powerful, lightweight, and cost-effective rechargeable batteries for diverse applications. The company's state-of-the-art flexible electronics manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of SSLB technology to established and expanding markets. Thin Film Electronics ASA is a publicly listed company in Norway with corporate headquarters in Oslo and global headquarters in San Jose, California.

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: kevin.barber@thinfilmsystems.com

