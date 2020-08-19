Dallas, Texas, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Masterbatch Market Size 2018, by Type (Color, Additive, White, Black, Filler), Polymer (PP, LDPE & LLDPE, HDPE, PVC, PET, PUR, PS, Others), Application (Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Textile, Agriculture, Others) Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global masterbatch market gives a holistic view of the market from 2015 to 2025, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges and regulatory scenario. The market has been studied for historic years from 2015 to 2017, with the base year of estimation as 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2025. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level.

The global masterbatch market is anticipated to reach USD 11.72 billion by 2025, growing at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. The demand is projected to expand led mainly by growing plastic product substitution to support the growth of different application industries. However, growing demand from the European market is projected to further accelerate the growth of consumption rate over the coming years.

In addition, the study also assesses the market competition with Porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global masterbatch market have also been studied in detail.

In terms of sales, color masterbatch was the largest segment in 2016 and over the projected period the trend is expected to continue to rise at a pace of 7.1 per cent. The increasing need to enhance the surface appearance of plastic components is projected to lead to the growth of automobile, building & development, and consumer goods.

Plastics such as antistatic, antibiotic, antifoaming, antimicrobial, barrier properties, thermo-stabilizer, metal deactivators, abrasion resistant, UV stabilizer, antiblock, flame retardant, and oxygen scavenger are commonly used for additive masterbatch. Development in the packaging industry, and particular in the plastic packaging, is expected to fuel demand for the global masterbatch market.

Masterbatch is used in numerous end-use industries such as packaging, consumer products, automobile, building & manufacturing, agriculture, and it imparts valuable functional properties such as smooth surface finish and desirable toughness to the end products.

The global masterbatch market is categorized based on type, polymer and application. Region wise, Asia Pacific was the largest market in 2018, and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Europe is expected to grow at a significant rate over the coming years.

Key players serving the global masterbatch market include Clariant AG, Ampacet Corporation, A.Schulman, Inc., Polyone Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Plastika Kritis S.A., Plastiblends India Ltd, Hubron International, Tosaf Group, and Penn Color, Inc. among others.

