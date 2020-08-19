Dallas, Texas, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Engineered (Fluorinated) Fluids Market Size 2019, by Type (Lubricants, Heat transfer fluids, Solvents), by End Use (Electronics & Semiconductors, Automotive, Aerospace, Chemical Processing, Oil & Gas), by Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on the global metal foam market offers an analysis of the market from 2015 to 2025, including factors such as demand dynamics, constraints, opportunities, threats and regulatory scenario. The market was evaluated for historic years from 2015 to 2018, with estimate baseline year as 2019 and prediction from 2020 to 2025. The report covers both the present situation and future prospects in the global and regional markets. The study also analyses market competitiveness with Porter's analysis of the five forces, and positions leading players on the basis of their product selection, geographic presence and strategic initiatives.

The global engineered (fluorinated) fluids market is projected to be worth USD 1.54 Billion in 2025 while growing at CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period. Superior properties of fluorinated fluids is the key factor that is propelling the demand from diverse end use industries such as electronics & semiconductors, automotive industry among others.

Engineered fluids, also known as fluorinated fluids are specially characterized polymer fluids. These fluids exhibit superior properties such as high thermal operating temperature, high viscosity index, thermal & electrical resistance and are non-reactive towards plastic, rubber, metal and elastomers. Due to these chemically inert properties, engineered (fluorinated) fluids are highly suitable for high temperature manufacturing and operating applications. Apart from these properties, fluorinated fluids are environmental friendly and non-toxic in nature owing to which they are considered ideal for several end use industries.

The global engineered fluids market is categorized on the basis of type and end use. By type, the engineered (fluorinated) fluids market is categorized into solvents, heat transfer fluids and lubricants. Lubricants segment is projected to dominate the fluorinated fluids market. Fluorinated fluids are widely used in lubricant form in electronics & semiconductor, automotive, chemical processing and oil & gas applications. Fluorinated lubricants are suitable for wide range applications such as sealing and working fluids, high vacuum application and in lubrication of oxygen pumps & liquid compressors.

By end use, electronics & semiconductor segment is projected to witness highest growth over the forecast period. Fluorinated fluids are used in various semiconductor and electronic manufacturing processes such as heating, cooling, in process chambers, to name a few. High growth of the electronics segment due to increased demand from consumers is projected to propel the growth for fluorinated fluids market over the forecast period.

By region, Asia Pacific region is projected to witness highest demand growth for fluorinated fluids market over the forecast period. Growing manufacturing base for electronics product manufacturing in China, India and ASEAN countries is projected to augment the demand for engineering (fluids) market in forthcoming years.

In terms of market competition, the global engineered (fluorinated) fluids market is a fairly competitive market with presence of key global and regional players.

Solvay SA , The 3M Company ,The Chemours Company, Asahi Glass Company, Halocarbon Products Corporation, Engineered Custom Lubricants, , IKV Tribology, F2 Chemicals Ltd. ere example of some of the major players in the global engineering (fluorinated) fluids market. These companies are focused on increasing their R&D capacities in order to cater to the increasing demand of fluorinated fluids for specific applications.

