Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

19 August 2020 at 10.00 a.m.

Shareholders’ Nomination Board of Aktia Bank Plc appointed

In accordance with the Articles of Association of Aktia Bank Plc, a Nomination Board shall be appointed annually with the duty to prepare a proposal for members of the Board of Directors as well as for the remuneration of them to the Annual General Meeting. The Nomination Board comprises representatives of the five largest shareholders according to number of shares held. Should a shareholder not wish to make use of its nomination right, the right is passed on to the next largest shareholder. Further, the chairman of the Board of Directors participates in the work of the Nomination Board.

The composition of the Nomination Board up until 31 August 2021 is:

Carl Pettersson, appointed by the Pension Insurance Company Veritas

Matts Rosenberg, appointed by The Society of Swedish Literature in Finland

Stefan Björkman, appointed by Oy Hammarén & Co Ab

Gisela Knuts, appointed by the Åbo Akademi University Endowment

Marcus Rantala, appointed by Stiftelsen Tre Smeder

Chairman of the Board of Aktia Bank Plc Lasse Svens.

Matts Rosenberg was elected chairman of the Nomination Board.

Prior to the Annual General Meeting 2021 the Nomination Board shall present its proposals for members of the Board of Directors and for remuneration before the end of January 2021.

The Nomination Board complies with a Charter set by the General Meeting and published at www.aktia.com.

