ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 20 - 19 AUGUST 2020
Today, the Board of Directors approved the interim report for the second quarter of 2020. The report contains the following highlights:
Results
Adjusted Result* for Q2 2020: USD 29 (Q2 2019: USD -12 million)
Adjusted Result for H1 2020: USD 58 million (H1 2019: USD -5 million)
*”Profit/loss for the period” adjusted for “Profit from sale of vessels etc.”
Markets
Performance
Vessel Values
Change in value of NORDEN’s owned vessels and newbuildings: -5%
Guidance
NORDEN raises its expectations for the full-year Adjusted Result to USD 40-80 million (previously USD 30-80 million). This is based on higher expectations for the Dry Operator business unit.
The Board of Directors has decided to initiate a share buy-back programme of up to USD 10 million, which will be announced separately.
“In a first half-year with extreme market volatility, NORDEN delivered a strong result while acting on attractive dry cargo asset opportunities. Tanker Operator delivered an outstanding result, but H2 2020 earnings are expected to be much weaker due to lower rates. Dry Operator navigated well through severe market headwinds and is expected to generate substantial value in H2 2020. NORDEN raises its guidance for 2020 to USD 40-80 million.”
CEO Jan Rindbo
A telephone conference will be held today at 10:30 a.m. (CET), where CEO Jan Rindbo and CFO Martin Badsted will comment on the interim report. It is requested that all participants have joined the meeting by latest 10:25 a.m. (CET) – international participants please dial in on +44 (0) 207 769 6470 or +1 718 354 1229, Danish participants please dial in on +45 7026 5045. Passcode is 5256489#. The accompanying presentation will be available on NORDEN’s website.
For further information:
Jan Rindbo, CEO, tel.: +45 3315 0451
