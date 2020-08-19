    
 FLEURY MICHON 
    
 Date d'arrêté : 31/07/2020 
 ARTICLE 223-16 du règlement général de l'AMF 
    
    
 Actions du capital4 387 757 
 Droits de vote théoriques (1)  7 323 071 
    
 Actions privées de droits de vote  
 Autodétention au nominatif (2)86 495 
 Autodétention au porteur * (3)93 322 
 Autres * (4)0 
 * à compléter par la société  
    
 Droits de vote exerçables7 143 254 
 = (1) - [(2) + (3) + (4)]  
    
    
    

Pièce jointe