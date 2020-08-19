Interim Report H1 2020

Release no. 13/2020

Satisfactory Q2 with EBITDA growth of 23%

“I am proud that despite operating in uncertain times, we managed to deliver a Q2 with 23% EBITDA growth. I am impressed by the fighting spirit and readiness for change we have seen at our customers and internally. As a global digitalization company, we are ready to seize the digital market opportunities ahead of us”, says CEO and President, Thomas Honoré.

Financial highlights for the period 1 January to 31 June 2020

DKKm Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Development H1 2020 H1 2019 Development Columbus Software licenses 3 5 -48% 5 9 -38% Columbus Software subscriptions 14 15 -7% 28 30 -7% Columbus Cloud 10 6 48% 15 10 45% External licenses 17 20 -16% 44 37 19% External subscriptions 52 57 -9% 97 103 -6% External Cloud 8 9 -4% 19 16 24% Services 352 373 -6% 749 753 -1% Other 4 9 -62% 11 20 -45% Total net revenue 459 495 -7% 969 977 -1% EBITDA 50 41 23% 104 102 2%

Performance highlights for Q2 2020:

·Revenue declined by 7%, amounting to DKK 459m

·EBITDA improved by 23% to DKK 50m due to adjusted cost and capacity

·Profit before tax improved by 64% due to cost reductions

·Recurring Revenue improved by 2% constituting 27% of revenue

·Columbus Care grew by 18%, stating the need for business stability

·Cloud Services grew by 19% due to continued cloud conversion

·Other external cost decreased by 36% in Q2 due to less travel cost and less physical marketing events

·Cash position improved by DKK 44m compared to 31 December 2019, total cash position amounts to DKK 191m

·Equity increased by DKK 25m since 31 December 2019, total equity of DKK 694m

Other highlights

All business segments delivered progress in H1

Columbus executes business continuity plan to mitigate risk and keep business in good health

Outlook for 2020

Based on the financial performance in H1, current order book and pipeline forecast, the guidance for full-year 2020 is as follows:

Revenue expected to be in the range of DKK 1.750m and DKK 1.850m.

EBITDA expected to be in the range of DKK 175m and DKK 185m.

Live webcast and conference call

Columbus is hosting a live webcast and conference call at 19 August 2020 at 13:00 CET. The webcast is hosted by CEO & President Thomas Honoré and Corporate CFO Hans Henrik Thrane.

Webcast: Please login to the webcast via Columbus’ investor site: https://ir.columbusglobal.com/calendar-and-events

Conference call dial-in details:

Denmark: +45 32 72 04 17

UK/International: +44 (0) 2071 928338

USA: +1 6467413167

Conference-ID: 9382878

Please dial in a few minutes before to allow time for registration of name and company. Questions can be raised during the webcast.

Financial Calendar 2020

November 4, 2020: Interim report for the first nine months of 2020 (Q3 20)

November 4, 2020: Launch of Columbus strategy for 2025

For further information, please contact:

Thomas Honoré, CEO & President, TGH@columbusglobal.com , +45 7020 5000

, +45 7020 5000 Hans Henrik Thrane, Corporate CFO, HHT@columbusglobal.com , +45 7020 5000

, +45 7020 5000 Tine Rasmussen, Communication Director, TRA@columbusglobal.com , +45 2969 0677

About Columbus

Columbus is a global IT services and consulting company with more than 2,000 employees serving 5,000+ customers worldwide. Columbus helps ambitious companies to maximize, transform and futureproof their business digitally. Columbus’ innovative solutions and services portfolio 9 Doors to Digital Leadership® delivers end-to-end digital solutions like cloud ERP, Digital Commerce, Data & Analytics, and Application Management that address the lifecycle and sustainability demands of the retail, distribution, food, and manufacturing industries. Columbus was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Denmark with offices and partners all over the world, delivering solutions and services locally—on a global scale. Columbus A/S is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen – COLUM

For more information: www.coloumbusglobal.com .

Attachment

Interim Report H1 2020

Attachment