Interim Report H1 2020

Satisfactory Q2 with EBITDA growth of 23%
“I am proud that despite operating in uncertain times, we managed to deliver a Q2 with 23% EBITDA growth. I am impressed by the fighting spirit and readiness for change we have seen at our customers and internally. As a global digitalization company, we are ready to seize the digital market opportunities ahead of us”, says CEO and President, Thomas Honoré.
Financial highlights for the period 1 January to 31 June 2020
|DKKm
|Q2 2020
|Q2 2019
|Development
|H1 2020
|H1 2019
|Development
|Columbus Software licenses
|3
|5
|-48%
|5
|9
|-38%
|Columbus Software subscriptions
|14
|15
|-7%
|28
|30
|-7%
|Columbus Cloud
|10
|6
|48%
|15
|10
|45%
|External licenses
|17
|20
|-16%
|44
|37
|19%
|External subscriptions
|52
|57
|-9%
|97
|103
|-6%
|External Cloud
|8
|9
|-4%
|19
|16
|24%
|Services
|352
|373
|-6%
|749
|753
|-1%
|Other
|4
|9
|-62%
|11
|20
|-45%
|Total net revenue
|459
|495
|-7%
|969
|977
|-1%
|EBITDA
|50
|41
|23%
|104
|102
|2%
Performance highlights for Q2 2020:
·Revenue declined by 7%, amounting to DKK 459m
·EBITDA improved by 23% to DKK 50m due to adjusted cost and capacity
·Profit before tax improved by 64% due to cost reductions
·Recurring Revenue improved by 2% constituting 27% of revenue
·Columbus Care grew by 18%, stating the need for business stability
·Cloud Services grew by 19% due to continued cloud conversion
·Other external cost decreased by 36% in Q2 due to less travel cost and less physical marketing events
·Cash position improved by DKK 44m compared to 31 December 2019, total cash position amounts to DKK 191m
·Equity increased by DKK 25m since 31 December 2019, total equity of DKK 694m
Other highlights
Outlook for 2020
Based on the financial performance in H1, current order book and pipeline forecast, the guidance for full-year 2020 is as follows:
About Columbus
Columbus is a global IT services and consulting company with more than 2,000 employees serving 5,000+ customers worldwide. Columbus helps ambitious companies to maximize, transform and futureproof their business digitally. Columbus’ innovative solutions and services portfolio 9 Doors to Digital Leadership® delivers end-to-end digital solutions like cloud ERP, Digital Commerce, Data & Analytics, and Application Management that address the lifecycle and sustainability demands of the retail, distribution, food, and manufacturing industries. Columbus was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Denmark with offices and partners all over the world, delivering solutions and services locally—on a global scale. Columbus A/S is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen – COLUM
For more information: www.coloumbusglobal.com.
