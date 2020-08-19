乔治亚州卡尔霍恩, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohawk Industries, Inc.（NYSE：MHK）今天宣布，2020年第二季度净亏损为4800万美元，摊薄每股亏损为0.68美元。调整后净收益为2600万美元，每股收益（EPS）为0.37美元，不包括重组、收购和其他费用。2020年第二季度报告的净销售额为20亿美元，下降21％，按固定汇率计算则下降19%。2019年第二季度净销售额为26亿美元，净收益为2.02亿美元，每股收益为2.79美元，调整后净收益为2.1亿美元，每股收益为2.89美元，不包括重组、收购和其他费用。



截至2020年6月27日的六个月期间，净收益和每股收益分别为6200万美元和0.87美元。净收益为1.46亿美元，不包括重组、收购和其他费用。每股收益为2.04美元。在2020年的这六个月期间，报告净销售额为43亿美元，比上年同期下降14％，按固定汇率和固定天数计算下降了11.5％。在截至2019年6月29日的六个月期间，净销售额为50亿美元，净收益为3.24亿美元，每股收益为4.48美元; 不包括重组、收购和其他费用，净收益和每股收益分别为3.64亿美元和5.04美元。

在评论Mohawk Industries第二季度的业绩时，董事长兼首席执行官Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum表示：“尽管销售趋势自政府解除限制措施以后有了显著改善，但目前的环境是我们企业历史上最不可预测的。” 本季度，我们所有的业务都受到了严重的影响，我们的大多数客户和工厂要么产能受限，要么要完全关闭一段时间。公司的销售于4月份触底之后，我们的市场改善超过了预期，出货量超过了我们的生产率，减少了我们的库存。我们的制造水平受到政府限制措施、新冠疫情干扰和企业员工缺勤的影响。

目前，由于新冠疫情持续蔓延以及经济复苏力度尚不可知，我们对未来的预见仍不确定。一些短期因素表现出潜在的上行趋势，包括利率处于历史低位、改造活动上升、非必需品消费资金被转用于居家改善和增加购房。另外，政府政策、消费者和企业支出的潜在变化以及更高的新冠病毒感染率可能会减少世界各地的需求，特别是如果政府提升限制措施。考虑到这些因素，我们的业务计划必须保持灵活性，以快速调整我们的生产水平。

我们正在重组业务，以提升业绩和未来表现。我们将减少SG&A、员工人数以及减少业绩较低的产品以及SKU。我们正在关闭效率较低的运营，并投资生产率更高的设备。其中最大的变化发生在美国，LVT销售增长和美元走强影响了我们的许多业务。我们预计这些全球行动将实现约1.1亿至1.2亿美元年度节约，估计成本约为1.7亿美元，其中现金成本约为4400万美元。要完成这些计划并获得全部收益，还将还将花费明年的大部分时间。

本季度，我们Global Ceramic部门报告销售额下降21％，按固定汇率和固定天数计算下降19％。该部门报告运营亏损为3400万美元，但剔除重组成本后略有盈利。同比下降的主要原因在于新冠疫情和不利的价格与产品组合导致销量下降和停工，但整个企业降低成本的措施部分抵消了下降。 虽然我们所有市场的业务都有所改善，但未来的需求力度尚不可知，因此我们正在降低成本结构，降低复杂性，并使生产与目前的销售保持一致。在美国陶瓷市场，我们的许多零售客户关闭了一段时间，但大多数市场的建筑业务仍在继续。为了应对这种情况，我们降低了整个业务成本，包括通过休假来减少管理费用、削减市场活动、延后产品推出以及控制制造和分销成本。正如我们预期的那样，随着成本和生产力持续改进，我们在田纳西州的新台面板工厂正在不断提升。鉴于美国陶瓷行业面临的压力，我们正在将制造业整合到最先进的工厂中，并关闭效率最低的资产。我们在墨西哥的制造业务目前仍在运营，但第二季度因政府禁令而受到限制。我们正在合理化我们的产品供应，并提高我们在优质和促销产品两方面的地位。在巴西，随着零售商店在主要城市重新开门营业，销售随之改善。由于库存低，我们正在增加生产以支持销售，并采取措施降低成本结构。我们在南欧的陶瓷业务受严厉封锁的影响，尤其是在意大利；我们在东欧的运营所受影响较小。我们在欧洲的所有工厂都在增加生产以满足需求，我们的服务水平应该很快就会接近我们的目标。在俄罗斯，我们的陶瓷业务在国家采取封锁措施后大幅下降，我们工厂现在的运营率与去年基本相同。 我们将更多重点放在俄罗斯政府正在投资支持经济的新的建设渠道。

在本季度，我们北美的地材部门报告销售额下降19%，运营亏损为4500万美元，剔除重组费用后为1700万美元。运营亏损的主要原因在于新冠疫情导致销量下降和关闭，但部分被较低的通货膨胀和降低成本的措施所抵消。该部门的销售在4月份大幅下降，然后随着消费者开始购物和改造房屋，整个季度都有所改善。为了提高部门的业绩，我们正在降低管理费用和减少我们的SG&A。我们正在剥离成本较高的制造资产并整合分销点。我们正在简化我们的产品供应，并投资更加有效的资产来降低成本。由于本季度我们的LVT销量改善，我们正在增加产量并升级我们的LVT产品。在住宅地毯方面，新建住宅渠道随着房屋出售增加而表现最好，在本时期内开始改善。我们的产品组合和定价下降，因为更高价值的改造渠道受到了更大的影响，而价格较低的聚酯产品表现更好。商业继续面临挑战，因为许多企业的新投资都延后进行。我们的小地毯业务受到严重影响，因为很多客户彻底关闭。现在随着消费者使用我们的地毯来改善家居环境，我们的小地毯业务得到反弹。我们的层压板业务表现优于其他类别，因为消费者留在家中，增加了DIY和改造工程。

本季度，我们世界其他地区地板业务的销售报告下降23％，按固定汇率计算下降20％。该业务部门报告经营利润率为6%，不包括重组费用则为12%，原因是新冠疫情导致的停工和销量减少以及不利的价格和产品组合，部分因通胀降低和生产力措施而被抵消。我们世界其他地区的地材业绩继续领先我们的其他部门。该领域的业务大部分分布在住宅改造领域，表现优于商业领域。在整个部门，我们已经降低了管理成本，并正在整合低销量的SKU。我们目前正在增加生产以满足新出现的需求，同时保护我们员工的健康。我们的层压板业务表现优于我们的其他产品，因为我们的防水系列和新推出的产品增加了消费者对我们产品的偏好。随着我们主要市场的零售商重新开放，我们灵活坚韧的LVT随着我们的进展而有所改善。在欧洲，我们生产了几乎所有LVT，并为我们的业绩做出了积极贡献。在俄罗斯，我们新的乙烯板厂也为我们的业绩做出了积极的贡献，我们扩大了产品供应来提高我们的市场份额。当限制措施解除后，随着承包商完成正在进行中的项目，我们的绝缘材料和板材业务在6月份出现反弹。新冠疫情危机在澳大利亚的处理方式不同，对我们的业绩影响较小。澳大利亚市场已基本恢复，我们看到住宅地毯和硬地面产品销售在改善。新西兰经济现已开放，疫情已得到遏制，我们的销售正在改善。

自4月以来，我们看到所有业务和市场都有显著改善。住宅改造和新建建筑渠道恢复多于商业，企业对商业投资仍持谨慎态度。在有些地区，特别是美国、巴西和俄罗斯的新冠病例越来越多，影响了我们的运营成本和生产水平。在整个业务中，我们通过合理化资产、最大限度降低SG&A、减少员工人数并管理产品供应和营运资本来降低成本。在政府政策、企业信心和消费者支出方面，我们的所有市场都存在许多不确定性。我们7月份的销售与去年大致持平，但我们无法预测今后的销售将如何变化。因此，我们无法针对第三季度提供指导，尽管我们预计业绩将比第二季度有显著改善。

我们的业务状况良好，拥有强劲的资产负债表和充足的流动性。在第二季度，我们产生了近5亿美元的自由现金流，发行了超过10亿美元的新债券。我们正在采取正确步骤应对疫情，并保持专注于提供创新产品、卓越价值和优质服务，以最大限度地提高我们的业绩。”

关于MOHAWK INDUSTRIES

Mohawk Industries是全球领先的地材制造商，致力于创造可提升全球住宅和商业空间的优质产品。Mohawk的垂直整合生产和分销流程为地毯、小地毯、地垫、瓷砖、复合地板、木地板、石材和PVC地材生产带来了竞争优势。依托业内领先的创新方式，我们的产品和技术令公司品牌在市场上脱颖而出，满足各种改造和新建工程的需求。我们公司旗下的品牌在业内受到最广泛的认可，包括：American Olean、Daltile、Durkan、Eliane、Feltex、Godfrey Hirst、IVC、Karastan、Marazzi、Mohawk、Mohawk Group、Pergo、Quick-Step和Unilin。过去十年里，Mohawk已从一家美国地毯生产商成功转型为全球最大的地材公司，业务遍及澳大利亚、巴西、加拿大、欧洲、印度、马来西亚、墨西哥、新西兰、俄罗斯和美国等地。

前面几段陈述中的某些内容，特别是预测未来业绩、业务前景、增长、经营策略以及类似事项和包括“可能”、“应该”、“相信”、“预期”、“预测”、“估计”或类似表达词语的内容均构成“前瞻性陈述”。针对以上陈述，Mohawk有权要求受到1995年《私人证券诉讼改革法案》中关于前瞻性陈述的安全港保护。前瞻性陈述建立于诸多涉及风险和不确定性的假设基础上，因此无法保证其准确性。以下重要因素的改变可能导致未来业绩发生变化：经济或行业状况、竞争、原材料价格、其他投入成本的上涨和下降、消费市场的膨胀和紧缩、能源成本和供应、资本支出的时间和水平、公司产品价格上涨的时间和实施、减值费用、收购整合、国际业务、推出新产品、运营合理化、税收和税收改革、产品和其他索赔、诉讼、与新冠疫情相关的风险及不确定性以及Mohawk提交给美国证券交易委员会的报告和公告中提及的其他风险。

