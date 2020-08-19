喬治亞洲卡爾霍恩, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) 今天宣佈 2020 年第二季度的淨虧損為 4,800 萬美元，攤薄後每股虧損為 0.68 美元。調整後淨收益為 2,600 萬美元，每股收益 (EPS) 為 0.37 美元，不包括重組、收購及其他費用。2020 年第二季度的淨銷售額為 20 億美元，按報告季度下降 21%，而按固定貨幣計算為 19%。2019 年第二季度的淨銷售額為 26 億美元，淨收益為 2.02 億美元，每股收益為 2.79 美元，調整後淨收益為 2.1 億美元，每股收益為 2.89 美元，不包括重組、收購及其他費用。



在截至 2020 年 6 月 27 日的六個月中，淨收益及每股收益分別為 6,200 萬美元及 0.87 美元。調整後的淨收益為 1.46 億美元，每股收益為 2.04 美元，不包括重組、收購及其他費用。在 2020 年的六個月期間，淨銷售額為 43 億美元，比上年同期減少 14%，按固定貨幣及天數計算為 11.5%。在截至 2019 年 6 月 29 日的六個月期間，淨銷售額為 50 億美元，淨收益為 3.24 億美元，每股收益為 4.48 美元；淨收益及每股收益分別為 3.64 億美元及 5.04 美元，不包括重組、收購及其他費用。

主席兼行政總裁 Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum 談到 Mohawk Industries 的第二季度業績時說：「儘管在政府解除限制措施後，銷售趨勢已顯著改善，但現在我們處於公司有史以來最不可預測的環境。在本季度，我們所有業務都受到嚴重影響，大多數客戶及設施不是未能全面投入運作，就是完全關閉一段時間。公司的銷售額在 4 月份觸底後，市場增長超出了我們的預期，出貨量超過了我們的生產率，從而減少了庫存。我們的製造水平受到政府限制、新型冠狀病毒導致的業務中斷及企業員工缺勤的影響。

目前，由於新型冠狀病毒持續傳播，以及未知經濟復甦的反彈幅度，我們對未來仍然感到不確定。一些近期因素顯示業績也許有上行空間，包括近歷史低點的利率、不斷增加的改建工程，以及消費者將可支配資金用於住房改造及購房的數量增加。另一方面，可能有變的政府政策、消費者和企業的支出，以及增強的新型冠狀病毒感染率或會減少全球的需求，尤其是在政府收緊限制的情況下。考慮到這些因素，我們的業務計劃必須保持靈活，以快速調整生產水平。

我們正在重組業務，以提高現時及未來的業績， 並同時減少銷售行政及一般費用、員工數量、表現較差的產品及 SKU。我們將關閉效率較低的營運部門，並投資於效率更高的設備。以上大多數措施將針對美國市場，這是由於 LVT 在美國增長的銷量及堅挺的美元對我們許多業務造成影響。我們預計，這些在全球範圍執行的措施將每年為公司節省約 1.1 億到 1.2 億美元，估計成本約為 1.7 億美元，其中現金成本約為 4,400 萬美元。要完成這些計劃並獲得全部成效，明年需在這方面投入大部分時間。

根據報告，本季度期間全球陶瓷部門的銷售額增加了 21%，以及按固定貨幣及天數計算增長 19%。根據報告，該部門的營運虧損為 3,400 萬美元，若不包括重組費用，部門仍有微薄利潤。同比下降主要是由於新型冠狀病毒導致產量下降和停工，以及不利的價格和組合，但部分被降低業務成本的措施所抵消。儘管我們所有市場的業務都有所改善，但未來需求的強度尚不得而知，因此我們正在縮小成本結構、降低複雜程度並因應當前銷量進行生產。在美國陶瓷市場中，我們許多零售客戶都關閉了一段時間，而大多數市場仍在繼續施工。為了應對這種情況，我們降低了所有業務的成本，包括採取休假措施以減少開銷、削減營銷活動、推遲新產品推出及控制製造及分銷成本。隨著生產率及成本的不斷改善，我們在田納西州的新廚用工作檯設施正如預期擴建。鑑於美國陶瓷行業承受的壓力，我們正在將製造業整合到我們最先進的設施中，並關閉效率最低的設施。我們在墨西哥的製造營運部門目前正在運作，但在第二季度受到政府法令的限制。我們正在合理化供應的產品，並提升在高端及促銷產品中的地位。在巴西，隨著主要城市的零售店重新開業，銷售額正在增加。由於庫存量低，我們正在增加產量以支援銷售，並採取措施降低成本結構。我們的南歐陶瓷業務受到嚴厲封城措施的影響，尤其是在意大利，而東歐業務受到的影響較小。我們在歐洲的所有工廠都在提高生產能力以滿足需求，而服務應很快達到目標水平。在俄羅斯，我們的陶瓷業務在封城後大幅下滑，工廠現在的營運速度與去年相若。 俄羅斯政府在工程上投資以支援經濟，因此我們將更重視該渠道。

在本季度，北美地板部門的銷售額按報告下降了 19%，營運虧損按報告為 4,500 萬美元，扣除重組費用後為 1,700 萬美元。營運虧損主要是由於新型冠狀病毒導致產量下降和停工，部分被下降的通貨膨脹率及該部門降低業務成本的措施所抵消。該部門的銷售額在 4 月份大幅下降，然後在整個季度中有所改善，原因是消費者開始購物和改造房屋。為了提高該部門的業績，我們正在減少開銷及銷售行政和一般費用，同時淘汰成本較高的製造資產並整合分銷點。我們正在簡化供應的產品，並投資於效率更高的資產以降低成本。隨著本季度 LVT 銷量增長，我們將增加產量及升級 LVT 產品。在住宅地毯方面，新房工程渠道的表現最佳，原因是房屋銷量在此期間開始改善。我們的產品組合和價格下降，原因是較高價值的改造渠道受到的影響更大，並且低價聚酯表現更好。隨著許多企業推遲進行新投資，商業領域繼續面臨挑戰。我們的地毯業務因許多客戶完全停工而受到嚴重影響，業務現在隨著消費者使用我們的地毯來美化家居有所回升。隨著越來越多消費者在家中 DIY 和改造，我們的層壓板業務的表現優於其他類別。

根據報告，本季度世界地板部門的銷售額下跌了 23%，以及按固定貨幣和天數計算為 20%。根據報告，該部門的營業利潤率為 6%，不包括重組費用為 12%，這筆費用由新型冠狀病毒導致的停工及產量減少，以及不利的價格和產品組合產生，但通貨膨脹率下降及生產率提高部分抵消了這筆費用。 我們的世界地板部門業績繼續超越其他部門。該部門的業務更主要分佈在住宅改造方面，其表現要好於商業類別。我們在整個部門減少開銷，並整合了較少量的 SKU。我們正在增加產量以滿足新興需求，同時保障員工的健康。我們的層壓板業務的表現優於其他產品，原因是我們的防水系列和推出的新產品使消費者越來越喜歡我們的產品。隨著零售商在我們的主要市場重新營業，我們在此期間取得了進展，軟硬 LVT 的銷量都有所提升。在歐洲，幾乎所有的 LVT 均由我們生產，這為我們的業績做出了積極貢獻。在俄羅斯，我們新的乙烯基板材工廠亦為我們的業績做出了積極貢獻，我們同時在該市場擴大了產品範圍以增加市場份額。限制措施解除後，隨著承包商完成進行中的項目，絕緣及紙板業務在 6 月反彈。澳洲對新型冠狀病毒危機的處理方式有所不同，因此對我們的業績影響較小。澳洲市場已基本恢復，住宅地毯及硬表面的銷量有所提升。新西蘭的經濟現已重啟，疫情已得到控制，我們的銷量正在提升。

從 4 月開始，我們在所有業務和市場上均看到顯著改善。住宅改造及新建工程渠道的恢復程度已超越商業領域，在商業領域，企業保持謹慎的投資態度。某些地區的新型冠狀病毒確診個案不斷增加，尤其是美國、巴西及俄羅斯，這影響了我們的營運成本及生產水平。在整個企業，我們透過合理化資產、最小化銷售行政及一般費用、減少員工數量，以及管理提供的產品及營運資金來降低成本。我們的所有市場在政府政策、商業信心及消費者支出方面仍然存在很多不確定因素。與去年同期相比，我們 7 月份的銷售額幾乎持平，但無法預測今後的銷售額將如何改變。有鑑於此，儘管我們預計第二季度的業績將大幅改善，但無法提供第三季度的指引數據。

我們的業務狀況良好，擁有穩健的資產負債表及強大的流動性。在第二季度，我們產生了近 5 億美元的自由現金流，並發行了超過 10 億美元的新債券。我們正在採取正確的措施來應對疫情，並且將繼續致力於提供創新的產品、非凡的價值及優質的服務，以最大限度提高我們的業績。」

關於 MOHAWK INDUSTRIES

Mohawk Industries 是全球領先的地板製造商，致力於創造產品來提升全球住宅及商業空間。Mohawk 垂直整合的製造及分銷流程在地毯、小毛毯、瓷磚、層壓板、木材、石材及乙烯基地板的生產方面擁有競爭優勢。我們行業領先的創新產品及技術使我們的品牌在市場上脫穎而出，並滿足所有改造及新建工程要求。我們是在行內最受認可的品牌，並包括 American Olean、Daltile、Durkan、Eliane、Feltex、Godfrey Hirst、IVC、Karastan、Marazzi、Mohawk、Mohawk Group、Pergo、Quick-Step 及 Unilin。在過去的十年中，Mohawk 已經將其業務從一家美國地毯製造商轉變為世界上最大的地板公司，在澳洲、巴西、加拿大、歐洲、印度、馬來西亞、墨西哥、紐西蘭、俄羅斯及美國開展業務。

前面幾段中的某些陳述，特別是預測未來業績、業務前景、增長及經營策略以及類似事項以及包括「可能」、「應該」、「相信」、「預料」、「預期」及「估計」或類似可構成「前瞻性陳述」的字眼。對於這些陳述，Mohawk 受 1995 年美國私人證券訴訟改革法案中包含的前瞻性陳述的保護。無法保證前瞻性陳述是準確的，因其基於許多假設、涉及風險及不確定性。以下的重要因素可導致未來結果有所不同：經濟或業界狀況的變化；競爭；原材料價格及其他投入成本的通貨膨脹及通貨緊縮；消費市場的通脹及通縮；能源成本及供應；資本支出的時間及水平；公司產品提價的時間及實施；減值費用；收購整合；國際營運；新產品推出；業務合理化；稅收及稅收改革、產品及其他債權；訴訟；與新型冠狀病毒大流行相關的風險及不確定性；以及 Mohawk 的證券交易委員會報告及公告中所提及的其他風險。

The Company supplements its condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with US GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company excludes certain items from its non-GAAP revenue measures because these items can vary dramatically between periods and can obscure underlying business trends. Items excluded from the Company's non-GAAP revenue measures include: foreign currency transactions and translation and the impact of acquisitions.