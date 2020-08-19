ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 21 - 19 AUGUST 2020
The following employee-elected board members have today resigned from the board of Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN, as their employment has been transferred to a newly established joint venture which will in the future handle the technical operation of NORDENs tanker fleet as mentioned in the quarterly report for the second quarter 2020:
Susanne Fauerskov, Head of Marine Payroll
Lars Enkegaard Biilmann, Captain
The employees of the Company will elect substitute board representatives as soon as possible.
