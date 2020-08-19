ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 21 - 19 AUGUST 2020 


The following employee-elected board members have today resigned from the board of Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN, as their employment has been transferred to a newly established joint venture which will in the future handle the technical operation of NORDENs tanker fleet as mentioned in the quarterly report for the second quarter 2020:


Susanne Fauerskov, Head of Marine Payroll
Lars Enkegaard Biilmann, Captain


The employees of the Company will elect substitute board representatives as soon as possible.

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S


Martin Badsted

CFO

For further information:

Martin Badsted, CFO, tel.: +45 3315 0451
Anne-Louise Dam-Rasmussen, Head of Communications, tel.: +45 3273 0624

Attachment