ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 21 - 19 AUGUST 2020





The following employee-elected board members have today resigned from the board of Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN, as their employment has been transferred to a newly established joint venture which will in the future handle the technical operation of NORDENs tanker fleet as mentioned in the quarterly report for the second quarter 2020:





Susanne Fauerskov, Head of Marine Payroll

Lars Enkegaard Biilmann, Captain





The employees of the Company will elect substitute board representatives as soon as possible.

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S







Martin Badsted

CFO

For further information:

Martin Badsted, CFO, tel.: +45 3315 0451

Anne-Louise Dam-Rasmussen, Head of Communications, tel.: +45 3273 0624

Attachment