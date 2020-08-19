To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
19 August 2020
New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 13 May 2020
In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 13 May 2020, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.
The Final Bond Terms for series 01E and 01I are stated below.
Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 13 May 2020 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.
|ISIN
|Capital centre
|Currency
|Coupon
|Loan repayment profile
|Maturity date
|DK0009530248
|E (SDO)
|DKK
|0.50 %
|Annuity
|01-10-2053
|DK0009530321
|E (SDO)
|DKK
|0.00 %
|Annuity
|01-10-2038
|DK0009530404
|I (RO)
|DKK
|0.50 %
|Annuity
|01-10-2043
Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.
