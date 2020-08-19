Dublin, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Service Type, End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the global lyophilization service for biopharmaceutical market is expected to reach US$ 1,456.74 million by 2027 from US$ 702.06 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global lyophilization service for biopharmaceuticals market, and the drivers and deterrents pertaining to its growth.



Based on service type, the lyophilization service for biopharmaceuticals market is segmented into product and cycle development, clinical manufacturing, commercial manufacturing, and freeze drying analytical services. In terms of service type, the commercial manufacturing segment held the highest share of the lyophilization services for biopharmaceuticals market in 2019; however, the product and cycle development segment is anticipated to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to the advantages offered by the lyophilization process such as increased shelf life for both small and large molecule drugs, stabilizing formulation by commercially validated method, and reduces cost for complex logistics such as rigorous cold-chain custody validation regimes and constant documentable refrigeration at the dispensary level.



The growth of the market is attributed to the factors such as rising demand for lyophilized products, and rapid growth in contract manufacturing and lyophilization services across the world. On the other hand, the demerits associated with lyophilization process such as leakage during filling, are the major factors hindering the market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market - By Service Type

1.3.2 Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market - By End User

1.3.3 Global Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market - By Geography



2. Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific- PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Driver

5.1.1 Rising Demand for Lyophilized Products

5.1.2 Rapid Growth in Contract Manufacturing and Lyophilization Services Across the World

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Demerits Associated with Lyophilization Process

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Strategic Activities by Key Players

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Growth in the Number of siRNA and Antibody Based Formulations

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Lyophilization Services For Biopharmaceuticals Market Analysis- by Service Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market Share, by Service Type, 2019 & 2027 (%)

7.2.1 Lyophilization Services For Biopharmaceuticals Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027, By Service Type (US$ Million)

7.3 Product and Cycle Development

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Product and Cycle Development Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Clinical Manufacturing

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Clinical Manufacturing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Commercial Manufacturing

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Commercial Manufacturing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.6 Freeze Drying Analytical Services

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Freeze Drying Analytical Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Lyophilization Services For Biopharmaceuticals Market Analysis- by End-User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market Share, by End-User, 2019 & 2027 (%)

8.2.1 Lyophilization Services For Biopharmaceuticals Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027, By End-User (US$ Million)

8.3 Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Research Institutes

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Research Institutes Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 North America: Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market

9.2 Europe: Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market

9.3 Asia Pacific: Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market

9.4 Middle East & Africa: Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market

9.5 South and Central America: Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market



10. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic On Global Lyophilization Services for Biopharmaceuticals Market

10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Lyophilization Services For Biopharmaceuticals Market -Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies in The Lyophilization Services For Biopharmaceuticals Market, 2016-2020

11.3 Inorganic Growth Strategies

11.3.1 Overview

11.4 Organic Growth Strategies

11.4.1 Overview



12. Company Profiles

12.1 ATTWILL Medical Solutions

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Axcellerate Pharma LLC

12.3 AB BioTechnologies, Inc. (AB)

12.4 Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing

12.5 LSNE Contract Manufacturing

12.6 AMRI

12.7 Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

12.8 Jubilant HollisterStier LLC.

12.9 Biofortuna

12.10 Lyophilization Technology, Inc.

12.11 SYNERLAB GROUP



13. Appendix



