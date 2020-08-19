

Aspocomp Group Plc, Company Announcement, August 19, 2020 at 11:35 a.m.



Aspocomp Group Plc (business ID 1547801-5) received on August 19, 2020 a notification of major shareholding, pursuant to the Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act from Mr. Kyösti Kakkonen, as a result of the implementation of changes to the transparency directive in the Finnish Securities Market Act. According to the notification Kyösti Kakkonen’s holdings and voting rights in Aspocomp Group Plc exceeded 15 percent threshold on August 18, 2020.



According to the notification Kyösti Kakkonen's holdings in Aspocomp Group Plc amounted to 1,130,000 shares on August 18, 2020, which corresponded to 16.51 percent of the total amount of shares and votes in Aspocomp Group Plc.



Total positions of Kyösti Kakkonen subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 16.51% 6,841,440 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 14.70%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:



A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights ISIN code Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009008080 1,130,000 0 16.51% SUBTOTAL A 1,130,000 0 16.51%



Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:





Name % of

shares

and

voting

rights % of shares

and voting

rights through

financial

instruments Total

of

both Joensuun Kauppa ja Kone Oy 16.51%* 1,130,000 shares



Additional information:



*Kakkonen-Yhtiöt Oy's owns 100 percent of Joensuu Kauppa ja Kone Oy. Mr. Kyösti Kakkonen owns 55.30 percent of Kakkonen-Yhtiöt Oy.





At the date of this release, the total number of shares in Aspocomp Group Plc amounts to 6,841,440 shares. Aspocomp has one series of shares and each share entitles to one voting right.





For further information, please contact Mikko Montonen, President and CEO,

tel. +358 20 775 6860, mikko.montonen(at)aspocomp.com.



ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC



Mikko Montonen

President and CEO





