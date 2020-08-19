Dublin, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fresh Durian Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for fresh durian is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period 2020-2025.



Asia-Pacific occupied the largest share in the market for fresh durian in 2019, with Thailand contributing to the major chunk in the market share. The rising global demand coupled with the zero-tariff Free Trade Agreements between Thailand and 16 countries such as China, Australia, Cambodia, India, and Singapore, among others, have helped augment the domestic production of durian in the country.



Asia-Pacific was also the fastest growing region for fersh durian in 2019. The growing popularity of the Mon Thong variety in China with an expansion in the offering of Mustang variety from Malaysia in specialized stores and street markets are expected to drive the consumption of fresh durian in the region, during the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



Asia-Pacific Dominates the Market for Fresh Durian



Asia-Pacific dominates the market for fresh durian with Thailand and Malaysia contributing to the major share in the total production in the region. Thailand exported a total volume of 496,915 metric ton of fresh durians in 2018, a significant increase when compared to 48,673.0 metric ton in 2017 and 402,660 metric ton in 2016. Thailand has a greater comparative advantage in terms of trasportation cost for exporting to China, the world's largest importer of fresh durians, which has helped boost the domestic production in order to meet the surplus requirement for thre export market.



Moreover, a survey conducted by the Bank of Thailand (BOT) revealed that the area under durian cultivation has incerased considerably since 2016 with fresh durians accounting for 95.8% of the total share in exports. The Government of Thailand has been emphasizing on strengthening the distribution channel for stimulating consumption of durians among the Thai by recording a memorendum of cooperation with the giant retailers such as Tops Market, The Mall, Big C, Tesco Lotus, Makro, and Tai Market.



In 2019, the Malaysian Department of Agriculture, along with the Malaysian Agricultiural College, donated 900 durian trees consisting of grades D99 (Small Coffee), D159 (Manthong), D200 (Ochee), D175 (Red Shrimp), and D197 (Musang King) to boost the clone production of durians in the country. The aforementioned factors are further expecetd to boost overall production in the region, during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific: The Fastest Growing Region



A new-found demand for the creamy texture of the Malaysian Mustang King variety along with the ever-growing demand for Mon Thong in China has led Asia-Pacific to become the fastest-growing region for fresh durians. China accounted for 65.0% of the total share in import value in 2018, with a total imported quantity of 431,940 metric tons of fresh durians during the year, as compared to 224,382 metric tons in 2017.



With an expanding base of health-conscious consumers and middle-income households, the market for durians is further expected to get a boost in the country as the fruit is a rich source of nutrients such as Iron, Vitamin C, and Potassium. The demand for the fruit has reportedly emerged as an essential topping on pizzas and hotpot broths along with an increased usage of durian pulps and pastes in the food service industry. Thus, the market for fresh durians is expected to register a rapid growth in the region, during the forecast period.



