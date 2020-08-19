Dublin, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pickles and Pickle Products Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pickles and pickle products market is projected to register a CAGR of 3.41% during the forecast period.



Pickles and pickle products vary as per local taste and preferences and thus, many international, as well as regional players, are succeeding in this market by catering to the personalized needs of the citizens of a country. Large varieties, flavors, and major ingredients make this a huge market.



The price variation of raw materials and ingredients added to the preparation of pickles is one among the restrains in the pickles market. Therefore, in developing countries, like India, people are preferring more home-made pickles or pickles prepared by unorganized pickle industry, as it includes pure ingredients and can be customized on the basis of ingredients and packaging.



Key Market Trends



Increasing Demand for Vegetable Pickles Across the Globe



Vegetable pickles are prepared using one among these main methods: lactic acid fermentation of vegetables, and with or without the addition of salt for the preservation of vegetables in vinegar. Vegetables, such as cucumber, cabbage, olive and onion are fermented by lactic acid bacteria which can grow in low concentrations of salt. Vegetables pickled in acetic acid (vinegar) would include addition of salt and sugar. As they do not ferment, they posses unique flavor and texture.



Also, vegetable pickles with claims, such as gluten-free, kosher, etc., are gaining more popularity among the global population. Hence key players are coming up with an extended product portfolio. Hotties Spicy Sriracha Pickle Chips were launched by Rick's Picks in March 2012. This shelf-stable product is made with in-season vegetables from local farms and claims to be low in sodium, cholesterol-free, fat-free, and gluten-free. These pickles are perceived to be natural and healthy food as a side dish, especially in North American and European countries.



North America Holds the Majority Share



North America continues to lead the pickles and pickle products market, owing to its increased consumption of olives and cucumber pickles. Moreover, pickles are also added as an ingredient in sandwiches and burgers or taken as a savory, which again is predicted to boost the market growth in this region.



In the Asia-Pacific, the pickles market is expected to touch the highest CAGR during the predicted period, due to the accessibility of seasonal foods as pickles throughout the year. Moreover, the use of various pickled vegetables, fruits, seafood, and meat in the form of a meal accompaniment is projected to pave the way for the mushrooming growth of the pickles market in the Asia-Pacific region.



Competitive Landscape



The most active companies in the pickles and pickle products market include key players, such as ADF Foods, Mt. Olive Pickle Company, Reitzel International, Pinnacle Foods Inc., and Mitoku Company Ltd, Alam Group, Del Monte Foods, and Freestone Pickle Company among others.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Fruit Pickle

5.1.2 Vegetable Pickle

5.1.3 Meat Pickle

5.1.4 Sea Food Pickle

5.1.5 Relish

5.1.6 Other Product Types

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

5.2.2 Grocery Retailers

5.2.3 Online Retailers

5.2.4 Other Distribution Channels

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Russia

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Spain

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 Rest of MEA



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Pinnacle Foods

6.4.2 ADF Foods

6.4.3 Angel Camacho

6.4.4 Blackpowder Foods

6.4.5 Desai Group

6.4.6 Del Monte Foods

6.4.7 Freestone Pickle Company

6.4.8 Reitzel International

6.4.9 Mt. Olive Pickle Company



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8rerj7

