Dublin, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cranberries Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cranberries market is projected to register a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period (2020-2025).



The major producers of cranberries include the United States, Canada, Chile, Peru, Turkey, Azerbaijan. The major importing countries of cranberries are the United States, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, China, Spain, and others. Peru, Chile, Netherlands, Spain, Morocco, Canada, Mexico, and others are some of the major exporters of cranberries globally in 2019. The consumption of cranberries is mostly consumed in the form of juice due to the sour taste of the cranberries when consumed raw.



Key Market Trends



Increasing Demand from the Processing Industry



The demand for cranberries from the processing industries has been enhancing as the demand for processed cranberries products is increasing tremendously especially in North America. The various processed products through cranberries include juices, jams, jellies, sauces, dried cranberries, powders, and extracts, and others. Cranberries are indigenous fruits that were consumed in various forms including fresh, ground, mashed and baked with cornmeal, dried cranberries are mixed with dried meat. Cranberry poultices, medicinal teas, and dyes were also few forms through which the demand for cranberries is increasing.



Increasing Production in North America



Cranberries are majorly grown in the Nothern Climes of North America and most of the cultivation is observed in the areas including Massachusetts, Wisconsin, New Jersey, Oregon, and Washington State. Around 200 billion cranberries are harvested in North America annually with the annual sales exceeding USD 1.50 billion. Ocean Spray Cranberry Growers Cooperative is one of the major producers of Cranberries in North America. This cooperative alone accounts for 90% of the cranberry yield in United States.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions & Market definition

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geography

5.1.1 North America

5.1.1.1 United States

5.1.1.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.1.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.1.5 Price Trends Analysis

5.1.1.2 Canada

5.1.2 Europe

5.1.3 Asia-Pacific

5.1.4 South America

5.1.5 Africa



6 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



7 IMPACT OF COVID-19



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3zdlum

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900