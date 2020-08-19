GOFORE PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 19 AUGUST 2020 AT 12.00



Gofore Plc – Managers' Transactions



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Härkönen, Kristiina

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Gofore Oyj

LEI: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012_20200818221328_2

Transaction date: 2020-08-18

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000283130

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 63 Unit price: 9 EUR

(2): Volume: 100 Unit price: 9 EUR

(3): Volume: 241 Unit price: 9 EUR

(4): Volume: 51 Unit price: 9 EUR

(5): Volume: 21 Unit price: 9 EUR

(6): Volume: 253 Unit price: 9 EUR

(7): Volume: 111 Unit price: 9 EUR

(8): Volume: 10 Unit price: 9 EUR

(9): Volume: 230 Unit price: 9 EUR

(10): Volume: 100 Unit price: 9 EUR

(11): Volume: 202 Unit price: 9 EUR

(12): Volume: 347 Unit price: 9 EUR

(13): Volume: 55 Unit price: 9 EUR

(14): Volume: 685 Unit price: 9 EUR

(15): Volume: 29 Unit price: 9 EUR

(16): Volume: 17 Unit price: 9 EUR

(17): Volume: 300 Unit price: 9 EUR

(18): Volume: 91 Unit price: 9 EUR

(19): Volume: 100 Unit price: 9 EUR

(20): Volume: 512 Unit price: 9 EUR

(21): Volume: 114 Unit price: 9 EUR

(22): Volume: 2 Unit price: 9 EUR

(23): Volume: 10 Unit price: 9 EUR

(24): Volume: 80 Unit price: 9 EUR

(25): Volume: 22 Unit price: 9 EUR

(26): Volume: 363 Unit price: 8.94 EUR

(27): Volume: 500 Unit price: 8.94 EUR

(28): Volume: 137 Unit price: 8.94 EUR

(29): Volume: 84 Unit price: 8.94 EUR

(30): Volume: 90 Unit price: 8.94 EUR

(31): Volume: 70 Unit price: 8.94 EUR

(32): Volume: 70 Unit price: 8.94 EUR

(33): Volume: 70 Unit price: 8.94 EUR

(34): Volume: 70 Unit price: 8.94 EUR

(35): Volume: 70 Unit price: 8.94 EUR

(36): Volume: 70 Unit price: 8.94 EUR

(37): Volume: 70 Unit price: 8.94 EUR

(38): Volume: 70 Unit price: 8.94 EUR

(39): Volume: 91 Unit price: 8.98 EUR

(40): Volume: 70 Unit price: 8.94 EUR

(41): Volume: 121 Unit price: 8.94 EUR

(42): Volume: 102 Unit price: 8.94 EUR

(43): Volume: 73 Unit price: 8.94 EUR

(44): Volume: 63 Unit price: 8.94 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(44): Volume: 6,000 Volume weighted average price: 8.97807 EUR

