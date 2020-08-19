Dublin, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Skin Antiseptic Products Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Skin Antiseptic Products Market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period.



The demand for these products is rising due to higher prevalence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), lack of sanitation and precaution, and increased use of surgical units and endoscope reprocesses. Furthermore, the worldwide industry is facing comparatively greater development rates due to increased health care spending, elevated incidences of hospital-acquired infectious diseases, and increased knowledge of house cleanliness and disinfection need.



Skin antiseptic is used to maintain human or non-living germ-free. According to the World Health Organization, at any time, up to 7% of patients in developed and 10% in developing countries will acquire at least one HAI. These infections also present a significant economic burden at the societal level. However, a large percentage of HAIs are preventable through effective infection prevention and control measures.



Key Market Trends



Alcohols Segment is Dominating the Skin Antiseptic Products Market



Alcohols segment led the market owing to increased usage of formulation for pre-injection and pre-operative skin preparation. Furthermore, growing demand for alcohol base to be used in combination with other formulations, such as iodine and chlorhexidine, is fueling the segment growth. Furthermore, it comprises antiseptic agents, such as isopropyl or ethyl, which are effective against different microbes. Recent sales of skin antiseptics which are alcohol based have boosted up due to the novel corona virus pandemic.



The increasing prevalence of hospital acquired infections and increasing number of surgeries are boosting the segment growth.



North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same Over the Forecast Period



North America is expected to dominate the overall market, throughout the forecast period. The market growth is due to the factors such as the presence of key players, high prevalence of nosocomial infections in the region, established healthcare infrastructure. In this region the United States has the maximum share due to supportive healthcare policies, high number of patients, and a developed healthcare market.



The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention identifies that nearly 1.7 million hospitalized patients annually acquire nosocomial infections while being treated for other health issues and that more than 98,000 patients die due to these.



Competitive Landscape



The Skin Antiseptic Products market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are BD, 3M, Ecolab, Schulke & Mayr GmbH, Sage Products LLC, Johnson & Johnson, B. Braun Melsungen AG.



