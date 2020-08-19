Dublin, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hyperhidrosis Treatment Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hyperhidrosis treatment market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.



The major factors attributing to the growth of the hyperhidrosis treatment market are a rise in the prevalence of secondary hyperhidrosis conditions and an increase in investments by players for research and development.



According to JAAD (Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology), 2.8% of the American population suffers from Hyperhidrosis. As the incidence of this disease increases, significant players are interested in investing in its treatment market. However, the results of the therapeutics are for very less time and, the need to repeat the treatments, constrain the market.



Key Market Trends



Primary Hyperhidrosis Segment Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share



Primary hyperhidrosis is a disease characterized by excessive sweating localized in certain body regions particularly palms, feet, and underarms. Primary hyperhidrosis treatments have been accounted for a significant share of the market and the share is expected to increase in the coming years. The advanced therapies are available in varied sections which involve mainly, topical and surgical. The choice of treatment depends on the severity of the condition and affordability.



North America Dominates the Market



North America is expected to dominate the overall hyperhidrosis treatment market throughout the forecast period. The factors such as the rising incidence of secondary hyperhidrosis increase the market growth in the region. Among the developed countries the United States has the maximum number of patients suffering from hyperhidrosis.



The current disease trends in the United States suggest that the number of cases of hyperhidrosis will increase at a rapid pace. Also, presence of favorable reimbursement policies are expected to boost the growth of the market.



Competitive Landscape



The hyperhidrosis treatment market is moderately consolidated and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market. And some prominent players are vigorously making acquisitions with the other companies to consolidate their market positions across the globe (Sientra acquired Miramar). Some of the market players are Allergan, Brickell Biotech, Dermira, GlaxoSmithKline, Revance Therapeutics, Ulthera, TheraVida, Sientra.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise in Prevalence of Secondary Hyperhidrosis Condition

4.2.2 Increase in Investments by Market Players for Research and Development

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Short Term Results of Cosmetic and Therapeutic Procedures

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Treatment Type

5.1.1 Topical Treatments

5.1.2 Surgical Treatments

5.1.3 Botulin Toxin A

5.1.4 Iontophoresis

5.1.5 Laser Treatments

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Disease Type

5.2.1 Primary Focal Hyperhidrosis

5.2.2 Secondary Generalized Hyperhidrosis

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 AbbVie Inc. (Allergan plc)

6.1.2 Brickell Biotech Inc.

6.1.3 Dermira

6.1.4 Sientra

6.1.5 Revance Therapeutics

6.1.6 Ulthera

6.1.7 TheraVida

6.1.8 GlaxoSmithKline plc



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



