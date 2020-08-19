Dublin, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Facial Erythema Treatment Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As per the National Rosacea Society, United States, the prevalence of rosacea was highest when self-reported, with a rate of 9.71% (737,960,000), while the rate of dermatologist-diagnosed rosacea was 5.53% (420,280,000) in 2018. Although there is no cure, treatments can control and reduce the signs and symptoms associated with the disease.



With the rising burden of disease and more common occurrence in changing lifestyle, the awareness among the physicians and societies have also increased, which further drives the demand of this market.



Key Market Trends



Antibiotics Segment Estimated to Hold the Largest Share of the Market



By drug type, the facial erythema treatment market has been segmented into Antibiotics, Antifungal, Antihistamines, Corticosteroids, and Others. Antibiotics can reduce the number of acne pimples and bacterial inflammation or redness. It is most commonly preferred by physicians and doctors as compared to other types for early relief from the disease.



Topical metronidazole antibiotic is commonly used as a first-line agent. The high demand for antibiotics in the treatment of rosacea is the main factor for the growth of the market. However, there are certain side effects associated with the usage of antibiotics, including bloating, loss of appetite, abdominal pain, and many others, which is expected to restrain their adoption in the forecast period.



North America Dominates the Industry



North America has multiple factors, which support the growth of this market, better than other geographic regions. Some factors include high healthcare expenditure by the government each year on pharmaceuticals and medical devices and awareness in the society. As per the estimates of the National Rosacea Society (NRS), in 2018 about 16 million Americans suffer from rosacea.



Such trends are expected to push more patients suffering from symptoms of facial erythema to approach clinics and hospitals, which boosts the studied market in the region. The region is also supported by multiple international companies being collaborated with many major hospital chains, which drives the business of the studied market.



Asia-Pacific is expected to be explored more over the forecast period by the international companies because of the larger target patient pool, changing lifestyle and rapid population growth, better economic growth with higher importance to healthcare facilities and increase in research and development activities.



Competitive Landscape



The major players in the facial erythema treatment market includes Astellas Pharma, Bausch Health Companies Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, LEO Pharma A/S, Merck & Co., Inc., Nestle SA (Galderma), Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis International AG, and Sanofi, which provides these products across the globe.



