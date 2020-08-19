Dublin, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Scleroderma Therapeutics Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for scleroderma therapeutics is expected to grow in the near future, owing to the factors such as the rising prevalence of the disease and the focus of pharmaceutical companies to come up with novel drugs.



In the United Kingdom, around 19,000 people were diagnosed with Scleroderma in the year 2018, as stated by Scleroderma & Raynaud's UK. In the United Kingdom, Scleroderma & Raynaud's UK is the only charity which is dedicated to improving the lives of people suffering from Scleroderma in the country. Studies have suggested that the prevalence of the disease is more in the African Americans and it is 4-9 times higher in women than in men.



Currently, there has been an improvement in the treatment of scleroderma toward managing complications and providing symptomatic relief. Disease-Modifying treatment is widely being investigated for scleroderma which aims at inhibiting tissue fibrosis and vascular and immune system alterations, which are the three crucial components of disease pathogenesis. With the upcoming therapies from pharmaceutical companies and future approvals of the same will boost the growth of this market.



Key Market Trends



Immunosuppressors are Expected to Witness High Growth Over the Forecast Period



There is no complete cure for Scleroderma. However, scientists have suggested a few therapies that can be useful for people suffering from this disease. Immunosuppressants are the type of medication that helps reduce the symptoms of scleroderma. As the disease is associated with the immune system, the immunosuppressants help the same by reducing the immune response from occurring. Immunosuppressors act to trigger the death of immune cells or prevent the production of more immune cells. One of the examples for immunotherapy is rituximab which reduces the level of B-cells, a type of immune cells involved in the scleroderma.



As of now, Immunosuppressants are not approved by the FDA for the treatment of scleroderma but they are given to the patients off-label. Some of the immunosuppressants used for scleroderma include Methotrexate, CellCept, Cytoxan, Imuran, cyclosporin, and Thymoglobulin. Several clinical trials are being done currently to investigate the efficacy of immunosuppressants and the results of these clinical trials have suggested that immunosuppressants can be beneficial in treating scleroderma.



Hence, with the growing clinical trials and proven efficacy of the immunosuppressants, their market is expected to grow in the future.



North America Dominates the Market



North America is expected to hold the largest share for the scleroderma therapeutics market. This is majorly attributed to the rising number of people suffering from these diseases and the developed healthcare sector which allows access to the novel therapeutics. In the United States, organizations such as Scleroderma Foundation are working towards the management of disease and research on the same.



As per this foundation, Scleroderma affects about 300,000 people in the United States, about one in every thousand.



It has been observed that since the last decade, scleroderma has been intensified in the United States, therefore, there is continuous research going on the country for developing a proper treatment for scleroderma. Rising clinical trials that are resulting in a positive outcome, are expected to come up with novel therapies that will boost market growth.



Competitive Landscape



The market for scleroderma therapeutics is moderately competitive and several big pharmaceutical companies are involved in the market. As there is no curative drug available, these companies are providing the drugs that reduce the symptoms of the disease. Few companies are having their products in the pipeline and few are seeking approval from the FDA. With the growing R&D focus of these companies, it is expected that novel therapies will come into the market and competition will increase in the future.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Scleroderma

4.2.2 Raised Focus of Pharmaceutical Companies to Come up With Novel Drugs

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Regulatory and Reimbursement Issues

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Disease Type

5.1.1 Systemic Scleroderma

5.1.2 Localized Scleroderma

5.2 By Drug Type

5.2.1 Phosphodiesterase 5 Inhibitors - PHA

5.2.2 Prostacyclin Analogues

5.2.3 Immunosuppressors

5.2.4 Endothelin Receptor Antagonists

5.2.5 Calcium Channel Blockers

5.2.6 Other Drug Types

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

6.1.2 Celgene Corporation

6.1.3 arGentis Pharmaceuticals, LLC

6.1.4 Prometic Life Sciences Inc.

6.1.5 Kadmon Holdings, Inc.

6.1.6 Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals

6.1.7 Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

6.1.8 Chemomab

6.1.9 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.

6.1.10 Bayer AG



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hranlw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900