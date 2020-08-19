Dublin, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Testing Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The world market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2020-2025.



Regulations and Legislation Pertaining to Agriculture and Environmental Safety



The agricultural testing market is a high growth sector as it is becoming highly popular in developed and commercialized regions. Regulations and legalizations pertaining to environmental safety and agricultural productivity have been the major driving factor for the market growth of this sophisticated segment.



Sample testing has become increasingly popular in commercialized agriculture countries in order to maintain the export growth of agricultural commodities. Time consumption in preparing an extensive sample for testing, along with the cost associated with the operation, are the major setbacks for the industry growth. However, the increasing demand from agriculture dominated developing nations like India, China, and Brazil, and further technological advancements are expected to provide future growth opportunities for the industry.



North America Dominates the Market



The market demand is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. Given the high growth, industrialized agriculture sector, the United States forms the largest market for agricultural testing, both regionally and globally, which is followed by Canada. Due to increased awareness about the benefits of testing, India and China are going to emerge as the highest growth countries in Asia-Pacific. The market growth in South America will be driven by Brazil and Argentina



Competitive Landscape



In the agricultural testing market, companies are not only competing based on equipment quality and promotion but are also focused on strategic moves, in order to hold larger market shares. New product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions are the major strategies adopted by the leading companies in the market, globally. Companies are investing heavily to develop new equipment, and are collaborating and acquiring other companies, which is expected to increase their market shares and strengthen the R&D activities.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Sample

5.1.1 Water Testing

5.1.2 Soil Testing

5.1.3 Seed Testing

5.1.4 Bio-Solids Testing

5.1.5 Manure Testing

5.1.6 Others

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.1.4 Rest of North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Russia

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia Pacific

5.2.3.1 India

5.2.3.2 China

5.2.3.3 Australia

5.2.3.4 Japan

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.5 Africa

5.2.5.1 South Africa

5.2.5.2 Rest of Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Eurofins Scientific

6.3.2 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

6.3.3 SCS Global Services

6.3.4 Bureau Veritas SA

6.3.5 ALS Limited

6.3.6 EXOVA

6.3.7 TUV Nord Group

6.3.8 Apal Agricultural Laboratory

6.3.9 Intertek Group plc

6.3.10 BioControl Systems Inc.

6.3.11 BioMerieux SA

6.3.12 Idexx Laboratories

6.3.13 3M Company

6.3.14 Charm Sciences Inc.

6.3.15 Neogen Corporation

6.3.16 Biolumix



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



