Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 43 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen         

19 August 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 12 - 18 August 2020:

DateNumber of A sharesAverage purchase price
A shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]17,932 25,450,292
12 August 2020751,980.08148,506
13 August 20201002,012.15201,215
14 August 2020701,973.00138,110
17 August 2020552,005.91110,325
18 August 20201001,996.90199,690
Accumulated under the programme (A shares)18,332 26,248,138


DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]230,605 336,814,467
12 August 20207002,236.721,565,704
13 August 20204002,260.54904,216
14 August 20204002,218.54887,416
17 August 20201,3002,237.782,909,114
18 August 20201,3002,239.752,911,675
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)234,705 345,992,592

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 18,332 A shares and 301,133 B shares corresponding to 1.45 percent of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 12 - 18 August 2020 is enclosed.

Further information:                      

Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77

Attachments