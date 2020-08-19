Company announcement

19 August 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 12 - 18 August 2020:

Date Number of A shares Average purchase price

A shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

A shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 17,932 25,450,292 12 August 2020 75 1,980.08 148,506 13 August 2020 100 2,012.15 201,215 14 August 2020 70 1,973.00 138,110 17 August 2020 55 2,005.91 110,325 18 August 2020 100 1,996.90 199,690 Accumulated under the programme (A shares) 18,332 26,248,138





Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 230,605 336,814,467 12 August 2020 700 2,236.72 1,565,704 13 August 2020 400 2,260.54 904,216 14 August 2020 400 2,218.54 887,416 17 August 2020 1,300 2,237.78 2,909,114 18 August 2020 1,300 2,239.75 2,911,675 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 234,705 345,992,592

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 18,332 A shares and 301,133 B shares corresponding to 1.45 percent of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 12 - 18 August 2020 is enclosed.

Thomas Harder

Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations

ROCKWOOL International A/S

+45 46 55 86 77

