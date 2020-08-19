Dublin, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ride Hailing Services Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ride hailing services market is poised to grow by $ 47.03 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. The reports on ride hailing services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the use of online on-demand transportation services, increasing smartphone and Internet penetration and rapid growth in urbanization. In addition, use of online on-demand transportation services is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The ride hailing services market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies growing M&A activity and strategic alliances as one of the prime reasons driving the ride hailing services market growth during the next few years.



The ride hailing services market covers the following areas:

Ride hailing services market sizing

Ride hailing services market forecast

Ride hailing services market industry analysis"

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ride hailing services market vendors that include Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd., BMW AG, Carshare Australia Pty Ltd., Cityhop, Communauto Inc., Grab Holdings Inc., Lyft Inc., Orix Corp., Uber Technologies Inc., and Zipcar Inc.. Also, the ride hailing services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

E-hailing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Car sharing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer Landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd.

BMW AG

Carshare Australia Pty Ltd.

Cityhop

Communauto Inc.

Grab Holdings Inc.

Lyft Inc.

Orix Corp.

Uber Technologies Inc.

Zipcar Inc.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

