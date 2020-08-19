Dublin, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Legal Cannabis Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The legal cannabis market is poised to grow by $ 27.89 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period.



The reports on the legal cannabis market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising number of countries decriminalizing and legalizing cannabis, health benefits of medical cannabis and increasing number of medical cannabis dispensaries.



The legal cannabis market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the use of advanced techniques in cannabis cultivation as one of the prime reasons driving the legal cannabis market growth during the next few years. Also, a growing number of patients who need cannabis for medical use and the launch of medical cannabis education programs will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The legal cannabis market covers the following areas:

Legal cannabis market sizing

Legal cannabis market forecast

Legal cannabis market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading legal cannabis market vendors that include Aphria Inc., Aurora Cannabis Inc., Bhang Corp., Canopy Growth Corp., Cronos Group Inc., CV Sciences Inc., GW Pharmaceuticals Plc, Medical Marijuana Inc., Tilray Inc., and VIVO Cannabis Inc. Also, the legal cannabis market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Medical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Recreational - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer Landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aphria Inc.

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Bhang Corp.

Canopy Growth Corp.

Cronos Group Inc.

CV Sciences Inc.

GW Pharmaceuticals Plc

Medical Marijuana Inc.

Tilray Inc.

VIVO Cannabis Inc.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yihlrz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900