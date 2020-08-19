Pune, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global offshore wind power market size is poised to showcase significant growth in the coming years on account of the increasing demand for renewable energy. Offshore wind power is the harvesting of wind energy installed in water bodies such as oceans and generating electricity. Offshore wind energy is invested in both deepwaters, coastal areas, lakes, and others. A recent report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Offshore Wind Power Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Installation (Fixed Structure, Floating Structure), By Water Depth (Up to 30m, Above 30m), By Capacity (Up to 3MW, 3MW to 5MW, Above 5MW) and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026,” states that the market had a current installed capacity of more than 23 GW in the year 2018. It also predicts the market to rise at a CAGR of 19.2% and reach 94GW by the end of 2026. The forecast period is set between 2019 to 2026.
Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.
Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/offshore-wind-power-market-100148
An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:
The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.
We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.
The Report Answers the Following Questions:
Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/offshore-wind-power-market-100148
Drivers & Restraints-
Government Efforts to Control Carbon Footprint Will Bode Well for Market
The increasing demand for renewable energy is a significant factor in promoting offshore wind power market growth. This, coupled with the currently trending shift towards the installation of wind shores in water deeper than 30 m will add impetus to the market. Additionally, the efforts taken by various governments to control carbon footprint will boost the market in the coming years.
On the flip side, the high cost of capital and logistics, accompanied by high maintenance costs may pose a major hindrance to the market in the coming years. This, coupled with the growth of the distributed energy resources may hamper the market growth in the near future.
Nevertheless, the increasing focus on water conservation and a rise in the process of crude oil and other expensive energy sources have propelled people to opt for environment-friendly energy sources, thereby creating lucrative growth opportunities to the market for offshore wind power in the coming years.
Segment:
Upto 30 M Water Depth Section to Draw Maximum Share Owing to its Cost-effective Benefits
Based on segmentation by water depth, the shallow water, i.e. up to 30 m segment is holding maximum share on account of its smooth operations and reduction in the overall capital expenditure. This, coupled with a rise in the investments in floating offshore wind energy projects for deepwater is also helping to increase the demand for up to 30 m segment.
Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/offshore-wind-power-market-100148
Regional Analysis-
The U.K. Earned Major Share, soon to be Overpowered by China in Coming Years
Currently, the United Kingdom held the maximum offshore wind power market share with Germany and China in the second and the third position, respectively. However, China is likely to emerge as the dominant nation followed by the U.K., Germany, France, and Spain in descending order. This is owing to the installation of more than 40% of wind shore power stations in the nation in the year 2018, coupled with the increasing number of new construction projects. The other countries holding significance in the market for offshore wind energy include South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, the United States, and Vietnam.
Competitive Landscape-
Players Focusing on New Installation Projects to Earn Prominent Share in Market
The global market for offshore wind power is highly fragmented on account of the presence of many players. They are all focusing on sufficing to the ever-increasing demand for energy by installing more wind power stations on waterbodies.
Major Industry Developments of the Offshore Wind Power Market Include:
March 2019 – Van Oord and Eneco entered into a joint venture for Royal Dutch Shell to bid for two offshore wind farms in the North Sea.
March 2019 – Renexia and Senvion S.A. engaged in collaborative agreement for installing 30MW farm for the offshore farm in the Mediterranean Sea.
List of the Key Players In Offshore Wind Power Market Are:
Quick Buy – Offshore Wind Power Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100148
Detailed Table of Content
Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/offshore-wind-power-market-100148
Have a Look at Related Research Insights:
Floating Wind Power Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Water Depth (Shallow Water {< 30m}, Transitional Water {30m-60m}, Deep Water {>60m}), By Capacity (Up to 3 MW, 3 MW to 5 MW, Above 5MW) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026
Wind turbine blade Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber, Others), By Blade Size (Up to 27 Meter, 28-37 Meter, 38-50 Meter, Above 50 Meter), By Application (Onshore, Offshore) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026
Wind Turbine Foundation Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Monopile, Jacket Pile, Gravity, Suction, Tripod, Raft, Others), By Application (Onshore, Offshore) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.
At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US: +1-424-253-0390
UK: +44-2071-939123
APAC: +91-744-740-1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Fortune Business Insights™
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs
Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/offshore-wind-power-market-9120
Fortune Business Insights
Pune INDIA
FBI LOGO TM.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: