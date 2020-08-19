Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport LLC, North America personal protective equipment (PPE) for infection control market is expected to amass a remuneration of USD 7 billion by the year 2026. Rising incidences of infectious diseases is impelling the market growth across North America. As per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2017, around 448,000 hospital admissions were related to infectious and parasitic diseases. Moreover, growing prevalence of COVID-19 will boost the demand for personal protective equipment to control infection transmission effectively.

North America personal protective equipment for infection control, as per the report is scrutinized base on various segmentations, including product landscape, end-user scope, type terrain, and regional outlook. Further, the study examines the competitive spectrum while elaborating on business profile, industry share, and product portfolio of each company.

Strict government rules regarding workplace safety is expected to propel to the market growth in the coming years. For instance, Occupational Health and Safety Act mandates the use of PPEs to ensure safety of the workforce.

Notably, the World Health Organization has suggested to increase the manufacturing of PPEs in order to overcome the scarcity of infection control products pertaining to the coronavirus pandemic. However, factors like complications involved in the manufacturing process and high cost of raw materials will hamper the growth of North America personal protective equipment for infection control market.

Product spectrum:

The report cites that face protection equipment segment accounted for 30% revenue share in 2019 and is expected to witness tremendous growth during the forecast period. Growing research & development activities along with increase in number of surgeries in healthcare facilities will bolster the demand for protective masks and eyewear. Surging prevalence of COVID-19 will boost the adoption of face protection equipment.

Type terrain:

Disposable personal protective equipment segment amassed USD 3 billion in 2019 and will continues to gain traction, mainly due to focus towards minimizing the infection risk. Reusable protective gloves, masks, and body suits increases the chance of infection transmission.

End-user spectrum:

North America PPE for infection control market share from research & diagnostic laboratories is reckoned to grow substantially during the forecast period. Numerous research activities are being conducted for development of coronavirus drugs and vaccines, thereby stimulating the demand for personal protective equipment from research & diagnostic laboratories for infection control.

Regional overview:

The U.S. personal protective equipment for infection control market was worth USD 4.0 billion in 2019 and is estimated to witness tremendous growth through 2026, mainly due to growing research & development activities in the country. Rapid rise in number of COVID-19 patients along with increasing prevalence of infectious diseases in the country will foster the market scenario.

North America Personal Protective Equipment for Infection Control Market Product Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Hand and Arm Protection Equipment

Elbow Protectors

Gloves

Others

Protective Clothing Surgical Gowns Full Body Suits Vests Others

Face Protection Equipment

Respirators and Face Masks

Eyewear

Shield

Others

Others





North America Personal Protective Equipment for Infection Control Market Type Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Reusable

Disposable





North America Personal Protective Equipment for Infection Control Market End-User Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research and Diagnostic Laboratories

Others





North America Personal Protective Equipment for Infection Control Market Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Canada

U.S.





North America Personal Protective Equipment for Infection Control Market Competitive Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

The 3M Company

Alpha Pro Tech Limited

Gateway Safety

CleanSpace Technology

Honeywell International

Cardinal Health Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Ansell

Dragerwerk AG

Medline Industries Inc.

SAS Safety Corp.

SHIELD Scientific

B. Braun Melsungen AG



Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology

1.1. Definition and forecast parameters

1.2. Data sources

1.3. References & sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. North America personal protective equipment for infection control industry summay, 2015 - 2026

2.1.1. Country trends

2.1.2. Product trends

2.1.3. Type trends

2.1.4. End-use trends

Chapter 3. Industry Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry outlook, 2015 - 2026

3.3. Major factor analysis

3.4. Regulatory landscape

3.5. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the industry

Chapter 4. North America Personal Protective Equipment for Infection Control Market, By Product

4.1. Key trends in North America personal protective equipment for infection control, by product

4.2. Hand and arm protection equipment

4.3. Protective clothing

4.4. Face protection equipment

Chapter 5. North America Personal Protective Equipment for Infection Control Market, By Type

5.1. Key trends in North America personal protective equipment for infection control, by type

5.2. Reusable

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Disposable

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. North America Personal Protective Equipment for Infection Control Market, By End-use

6.1. Key trends in North America personal protective equipment for infection control, by end-use

6.2. Hospitals

6.3. Ambulatory surgical centers

6.4. Research and diagnostic laboratories

6.5. Others

Chapter 7. North America Personal Protective Equipment for Infection Control Market, By Country





