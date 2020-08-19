Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Data Center Cooling Market by Component (Solution {Air Conditioner, Chilling Unit[Air-Cooled, Water-Cooled, Glycol-Cooled], Cooling Tower, Control System, Economizer [Condensing, Non-Condensing], Liquid Cooling System [Direct-To-Chip, Immersive]}, Service {Consulting, Maintenance & Support, Installation & Deployment}), Cooling Technique (Rack/Row Based, Room-Based), Application (BFSI, Colocation, Energy, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of data center cooling will cross $25 billion by 2026. The rising power consumption levels and the need to enhance the overall efficiency will drive the market demand.

Government regulations on data centers have resulted in an increased demand for energy-efficient cooling systems to cool the IT equipment. Data centers account for around 3% of the global Green House Gas (GHG) emissions. Cooling systems account for 40% of the power consumption in data centers. Companies are focusing on constructing green data centers that adopt free cooling technology compared to traditional air conditioners. An increase in the number of green data centers for storing and processing information will help the IT industry to reduce energy consumption and the total power cost.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/423

The rack/row based cooling technique segment accounts for significant data center cooling market share due to the need for reduction in airflow path lengths, which reduces the CRAC fan power requirement, increasing efficiency and lowering utility costs. In this design, one row of the racks runs high-density applications and another row focuses on operating lower power density applications. The rack-based cooling allows cooling capacity and redundancy to be targeted to the specific needs of racks of servers, offering optimum cooling for the equipment.

Healthcare applications in the data center cooling market will observe a substantial growth during the forecast period led by increasing demand for enhanced IT facilities and the need to scale infrastructure capacity. The demand to transform data centers at a rapid scale and cope with the digitalization needs will also propel the segment growth.

Data Center Cooling market size is growing with the strong presence of major players such as Schneider electric SE, Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd., Black Box Corporation, Ebullient, Inc., Adaptivcool, STULZ GmbH, Integrated Eco Technologies Ltd., Liquid Cool Solutions, Inc., Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg, Nortek Air Solutions, LLC, Asetek AS, and Coolcentric. Industry leaders are expanding across the globe to increase their market penetration. For instance, in May 2019, Equinix, Inc. announced the expansion of its 23 existing International Business Exchange (IBX) data centers and the opening of 12 new IBX data centers by the end of 2019. The estimated cost of these data center construction is expected to be USD 2 billion.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/423

Some major findings of the data center cooling market report are:

Proliferation of advanced technologies, such as IoT and AI, in the manufacturing sector is further contributing to the exponential rise in the amount of data. Increase in the number of connected factories will encourage the adoption of data centers by the manufacturing industry.

Cloud service providers, such as Google, Microsoft, and AWS, are increasingly expanding their storage capabilities to offer efficient workflow on the cloud. These companies are investing highly in energy-efficient cooling systems for their hyperscale data centers.

The data center cooling market is highly competitive owing to the presence of various industry participants that are actively investing in R&D and developing technologically advanced products to remain competitive in the industry.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3. Data Center Cooling Market Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2016 – 2026

3.3. Impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

3.3.1. Global outlook

3.3.2. Regional outlook

3.3.2.1. North America

3.3.2.2. Europe

3.3.2.3. Asia Pacific

3.3.2.4. South America

3.3.2.5. MEA

3.3.3. Industry value chain

3.3.3.1. Component suppliers

3.3.3.2. Manufacturers

3.3.3.3. Marketing & distribution channel

3.3.4. Competitive landscape

3.3.4.1. Strategy

3.3.4.2. Distribution network

3.3.4.3. Business growth

3.4. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4.1. Distribution channel analysis

3.4.2. Vendor matrix

3.5. Technological & innovation landscape

3.5.1. Innovation in data center

3.5.2. Green data center

3.5.3. Impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

3.5.4. Heat transfer fluids

3.6. Regulatory landscape

3.7. End-use cases

3.7.1. Automotive

3.7.2. AI

3.7.3. Cryptocurrency

3.7.4. Gaming

3.8. Industry impact forces

3.8.1. Growth drivers

3.8.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.9. Growth potential analysis

3.10. Porter’s analysis

3.11. PESTEL analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/data-center-cooling-market

About Global Market Insights, Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us: