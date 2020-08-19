Dublin, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Data Storage Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Healthcare Data Storage market is expected to reach $8.11 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.4% during 2019 to 2026. The healthcare organizations are investing a huge amount in building their IT infrastructures to make it more flexible and scalable to meet the increasing data demand. The organizations are facing challenges to manage the clinical data generated by connected medical devices, hospital patient data, and other information related to health. IT companies are developing innovate solutions for healthcare companies to manage and utilize their data smoothly to improve patient care.



Factors such as increasing volume of digital data generated in healthcare organizations, the rapid and easy deployment of cloud storage solutions, increasing use of electronic medical records (EMR) and computerized provider order entries (CPOE), and the growing adoption of hybrid data storage solutions are expected to drive the growth of market. Though, rising security concerns related to cloud-based image processing and analytics is restraining the market.



Based on deployment, the on-premise segment is expected to have considerable growth during the forecast period. On-premise solutions are the most-widely adopted storage solutions in the market. This deployment model can make use of multi-vendor architecture and minimize risks associated with data breach and external attacks. Also, users own on-premise storage and have control over their deployment, backup, and data recovery systems. These advantages are driving the growth of the on-premise solutions market.



The key vendors mentioned are Fujitsu, Dell, Cloudian, IBM Corporation, Samsung, NetApp, Carestream Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Nuance Communications, DataCore Software, Hitachi, DataDirect Networks, Toshiba, AmZetta Technologies, Western Digital, Lenovo, Scality, Nfina Technologies, Inc., Huawei, Oracle, NETGEAR, and Pure Storage, Inc.



Architectures Covered:

Block Storage

File Storage

Object Storage

Deployments Covered:

Remote

On-premise

Hybrid

Cloud

Storage Systems Covered:

Network-attached Storage

Direct-attached Storage

Storage Area Network

Types Covered:

Flash & Solid-state Storage

Magnetic Storage

Mobile Application

Video Advertising

E-mail

End Users Covered:

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Centers

Contract Research Organisation (CROs) and Contract Manufacturing Organisation (CMOs)

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Academic & Government Institutes

Clinical Research Labs

Applications Covered:

Financial Analysis

Operational Analysis

Clinical Analysis

Regions Covered:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2018

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Healthcare Data Storage Market, By Architecture

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Block Storage

5.3 File Storage

5.4 Object Storage



6 Global Healthcare Data Storage Market, By Deployment

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Remote

6.3 On-premise

6.4 Hybrid

6.5 Cloud



7 Global Healthcare Data Storage Market, By Storage System

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Network-attached Storage

7.3 Direct-attached Storage

7.4 Storage Area Network



8 Global Healthcare Data Storage Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Flash & Solid-state Storage

8.3 Magnetic Storage

8.4 Mobile Application

8.5 Video Advertising

8.6 E-mail



9 Global Healthcare Data Storage Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals & Clinics

9.3 Diagnostic Laboratories

9.4 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

9.5 Research Centers

9.6 Contract Research Organisation (CROs) and Contract Manufacturing Organisation (CMOs)

9.7 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

9.8 Academic & Government Institutes

9.9 Clinical Research Labs



10 Global Healthcare Data Storage Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Financial Analysis

10.3 Operational Analysis

10.4 Clinical Analysis



11 Global Healthcare Data Storage Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa



12 Strategic Benchmarking



13 Vendors Landscape

13.1 Fujitsu

13.2 Dell

13.3 Cloudian

13.4 IBM Corporation

13.5 Samsung

13.6 NetApp

13.7 Carestream Corporation

13.8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

13.9 Nuance Communications

13.10 DataCore Software

13.11 Hitachi

13.12 DataDirect Networks

13.13 Toshiba

13.14 AmZetta Technologies

13.15 Western Digital

13.16 Lenovo

13.17 Scality

13.18 Nfina Technologies, Inc.

13.19 Huawei

13.20 Oracle

13.21 NETGEAR

13.22 Pure Storage, Inc



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rkxmwq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900