The global ultralight and light aircraft market size is expected to grow from USD 5.5 billion in 2020 to USD 11.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.



The market for ultralight and light aircraft is driven by various factors, such as the increasing demand for recreational flights and deliveries of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). The global deliveries of ultralight and light aircraft are increasing, supported by the demand for air taxi and urban air mobility. However, risks associated with passenger safety and restrictions on flying drones commercially are limiting the overall growth of the market.

The light aircraft type segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the ultralight and light aircraft market in 2020

Based on aircraft type, the light aircraft segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the ultralight and light aircraft market in 2020. These aircraft are used for various air taxi services and charter flights, which are projected to drive the growth of light aircraft deliveries worldwide. However, a rise in the demand for ultralight aircraft in urban air transport is driving the growth of ultralight aircraft type market.

The civil & commercial end-use segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the ultralight and light aircraft market in 2020

Based on end-use, the civil & commercial end-use segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the ultralight and light aircraft market in 2020. In recent years, the demand for recreational flights, medical applications, and business transport are witnessing growth in developed as well as emerging countries. This is leading to an increasing number of aircraft deliveries for civil & commercial applications in the ultralight and light aircraft market.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the ultralight and light aircraft market in 2020

In recent years, the focus of the US government on enhancing infrastructural facilities and rise in funds raised by technology companies for urban mobility projects, such as passenger drones and E-VTOL are leading to the increasing demand for ultralight and light aircraft in the region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market

4.2 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, by Aircraft Type

4.3 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, by Flight Operation

4.4 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market for Military, by Application

4.5 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market for Civil & Commercial, by Application



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Low Cost of Acquisition, Maintenance, and Operation

5.2.1.2 Increasing Use of Uavs in Military Operations

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Fluctuations in the Pattern of Aircraft Deliveries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Advantages of Hybrid-Electric Propulsion Over Traditional Propulsion

5.2.3.2 Technological Developments in the Field of Drone Payloads and Passenger Drones

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Acceptance of Uavs in Urban Areas

5.2.4.2 Pilot and Passenger Safety Concerns

5.2.4.3 Economic Challenges Faced by Oems Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

5.3 Turboprop Aircraft Deliveries, 2016-2019

5.4 Technology Trends in Hybrid and Electric Propulsion

5.4.1 Fuel Cells

5.4.2 Lithium-Sulfur (Li-S)

5.4.3 Distributed Electric Propulsion (DEP)

5.4.4 Multifunctional Structures for High-Energy Lightweight Loadbearing Storage (M-Shells)

5.4.5 Integrated Computational-Experimental Development of Li-Air Batteries for Electric Aircraft (Li-On)



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Ecosystem

6.3 Key Influencers

6.4 Current Trends

6.5 Futuristic Trends

6.5.1 Autonomous Aircraft

6.5.2 Electric Propulsion

6.5.2.1 Hybrid Electric Propulsion System Design

6.5.2.2 All Electric Propulsion System Design

6.5.3 Passenger Drones

6.5.4 Combat Drones

6.5.5 Evtol Aircraft

6.5.6 Urban Air Mobility

6.6 Use Cases

6.6.1 Pegasus Universal Aerospace Carried Out Its First Vtol Business Jet Outing at Ebace

6.6.2 Skydrive Completes First Manned Test of Evtol in Japan

6.7 Average Selling Price for Light Aircraft, 2019



7 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, by Aircraft Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Aircraft Types

7.2.1 Light Aircraft

7.2.2 Ultralight Aircraft

7.3 Volume of Fixed Wing Ultralight and Light Aircraft Delivered, 2016-2019

7.4 Ultralight Aircraft

7.4.1 Lenient Pilot License Requirement

7.5 Light Aircraft

7.5.1 Increasing Use for Business Travel

7.5.2 600-2,500 MTOW

7.5.2.1 Light Aircraft with an MTOW Range from 600-2,500 Kgs are Used in Agricultural and Medical Services

7.5.3 2,500-5,700 MTOW

7.5.3.1 Light Aircraft with an MTOW Ranging from 2,500-5,700 Kgs are Used for Domestic Business Travels and Military Training



8 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, by End Use

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Impact of COVID-19 on End Uses of Ultralight and Light Aircraft

8.2.1 Civil & Commercial Segment

8.2.2 Military Segment

8.3 Civil & Commercial

8.3.1 Increasing Use of Light and Ultralight Aircraft for Passenger Travel and Cargo Transport Applications

8.3.2 Passenger

8.3.2.1 Use of Light Aircraft for Domestic Travel Has Resulted in the Growth of Passenger Aircraft

8.3.3 Private

8.3.3.1 Increasing Procurement of Light Aircraft for Business Travels Drive This Segment

8.3.4 Commercial Cargo

8.3.4.1 Transfer of Cargo to Remote Areas

8.3.5 Training

8.3.5.1 Foundation of Pilot Training

8.3.6 Agriculture

8.3.6.1 Air Tractors Used for Farming Needs

8.3.7 Survey & Research

8.3.7.1 Aircraft Used to Collect Important Data

8.3.8 Medical

8.3.8.1 Aircraft for Emergency Services

8.3.9 Others

8.4 Military

8.4.1 Demand for Light Training Aircraft and Uav for Military Applications

8.4.2 Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (Isr)

8.4.2.1 Aircraft for Battle Intelligence Through Surveillance

8.4.3 Search & Rescue

8.4.3.1 Aircraft Used to Provide Relief in Distressing Situations

8.4.4 Military Cargo

8.4.4.1 Transferring Cargo to Sensitive Military Locations

8.4.5 Training

8.4.5.1 Training the Pilots for Military Flying

8.4.6 Others



9 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, by Flight Operation

9.1 Introduction

9.2 CTOL (Conventional Take-Off and Landing)

9.2.1 Rising Procurement of Private Jets and Stol Aircrafts for Passenger Travel Drive This Segment

9.3 VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing)

9.3.1 Increasing Focus of Manufacturers on Military and Futuristic Commercial V/Stol Aircraft Concepts Expected to Drive This Segment



10 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, by Propulsion

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Electric/Hybrid

10.2.1 Reducing Carbon Footprints

10.2.2 Solar Powered

10.2.3 Battery Powered

10.2.4 Fuel Cell Powered

10.2.5 Fully Electric

10.3 Conventional Fuel

10.3.1 Increasing Demand for Fuel Efficient Engines

10.3.2 Turboprop

10.3.3 Piston Engine



11 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, by Material

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Aluminum

11.2.1 Light Weight and High Strength

11.3 Composites

11.3.1 Future of Aircraft Material, Lighter than Aluminium

11.4 Others



12 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, by Technology

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Manned

12.3 Unmanned



13 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market, by System

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Airframes

13.2.1 Lightweight and High-Strength Composite Materials are Used for the Development of Airframes

13.3 Avionics

13.3.1 Demand for Next-Generation Flight Management Systems is Expected to Drive This Segment

13.4 Aircraft Systems

13.4.1 Rising Technological Advancements in Electrical System is Expected to Drive This Segment

13.5 Cabin Interiors

13.5.1 Increasing Demand for In-Flight Entertainment Systems for Business Aircraft is Expected to Fuel the Market for Cabin Interiors



14 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Aftermarket

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Ultralight Aircraft

14.2.1 Increasing Line Maintenance and Part Replacements in Existing Ultralight Aircraft Fleet

14.3 Light Aircraft

14.3.1 Increasing Flight Hours Resulted in Rise of Replacement for Parts and Aftermarket Services



15 Regional Analysis

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Market

15.3 3 Global Scenarios of Market

15.4 North America

15.5 Europe

15.6 Asia Pacific

15.7 Latin America

15.8 Middle East & Africa



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Overview

16.2 Market Share Analysis (2019): Ultralight and Light Aircraft

16.3 Competitive Scenario

16.3.1 New Product Launches

16.3.2 Contracts, Partnerships, and Agreements

16.3.3 Expansions & Collaborations

16.4 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market: Competitive Leadership Mapping

16.4.1 Star

16.4.2 Emerging Leaders

16.4.3 Pervasive

16.4.4 Emerging Companies

16.5 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market Startups Competitive Leadership Mapping

16.5.1 Progressive Companies

16.5.2 Responsive Companies

16.5.3 Dynamic Companies

16.5.4 Starting Blocks

16.5.5 Startups Fundings



17 Company Profiles

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Pipistrel D.O.O Ajdovina

17.3 Evektor-Aerotechnik

17.4 American Legend Aircraft Co.

17.5 P&M Aviation

17.6 Quicksilver Aircraft

17.7 Costruzioni Aeronautiche Tecnam S.R.L.

17.8 Flight Design General Aviation Gmbh

17.9 Textron Inc.

17.10 Aeropro

17.11 Autogyro Gmbh

17.12 Pilatus Aircraft

17.13 Piper Aircraft

17.14 Vulcan Air

17.15 Cirrus Aircraft

17.16 Honda Aircraft Company

17.17 Startup Company Profiles

17.18 Volocopter Gmbh

17.19 Lilium Gmbh

17.20 Neva Aerospace

17.21 Opener

17.22 Kitty Hawk

17.23 Joby Aviation

17.24 Aston Martin

17.25 Wing

17.26 Karem Aircraft Inc.

17.27 Lift

17.28 Xti Aircraft



18 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Adjacent Markets



19 Appendix



