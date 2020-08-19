Company announcement

﻿No. 16/2020﻿

19 August 2020

Decisions of Extraordinary General Meeting and new members of Audit Committee

Today, at 09:00 CEST, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) held an Extraordinary General Meeting at the Company’s headquarters, Grønningen 17, DK-1270 Central Copenhagen, Denmark.



At the Extraordinary General Meeting, the following was approved:



Election of Hege Skryseth and Åsa Riisberg as new members of the Board of Directors.

The amended Articles of Association.



As previously informed, Robbert Kuppens has chosen to resign from the Board of Directors in connection with the Extraordinary General Meeting due to personal health issues.



After the Extraordinary General Meeting, a board meeting was held to appoint members of the committees of the Board of Directors. Following the meeting, the Board of Directors is composed as follows:



Bo Rygaard, Chairman of the Board of Directors, member of the Nomination Committee, and member of the Remuneration Committee

Juha Christensen, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chairman of the Nomination Committee, Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, and member of the Audit Committee

Scanes Bentley, member of the Board of Directors and member of the Audit Committee

Hege Skryseth, member of the Board of Directors

Åsa Riisberg, member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Audit Committee



