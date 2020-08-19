Company announcement
No. 16/2020
19 August 2020
Decisions of Extraordinary General Meeting and new members of Audit Committee
Today, at 09:00 CEST, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) held an Extraordinary General Meeting at the Company’s headquarters, Grønningen 17, DK-1270 Central Copenhagen, Denmark.
At the Extraordinary General Meeting, the following was approved:
As previously informed, Robbert Kuppens has chosen to resign from the Board of Directors in connection with the Extraordinary General Meeting due to personal health issues.
After the Extraordinary General Meeting, a board meeting was held to appoint members of the committees of the Board of Directors. Following the meeting, the Board of Directors is composed as follows:
Additional information
For additional information, please contact:
Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO +45 51 19 32 24
Tine Kosmider Boye, General Counsel +45 24 91 75 33
