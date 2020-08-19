Dublin, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Face Masks Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the global surgical face masks market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators for the global market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The report provides the overall revenue of the global surgical face masks market from 2018 to 2030, considering 2019 as the base year and 2030 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global surgical face masks market for the forecast period.
The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with market leaders and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global surgical face masks market.
Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts also employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomena in the global surgical face masks market.
The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth pattern of various segments and sub-segments included in the scope of the study. Additionally, the report sheds light on the changing competition dynamics in the global surgical face masks market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global surgical face masks market. The next section of the report highlights the USPs, which include pricing analysis, differences between surgical face masks and N95 masks, surgical face masks - manufacturing capabilities expansion, and Covid-19 pandemic impact in the global surgical face masks market.
The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global surgical face masks market. Key players operating in the global surgical face masks market have been identified and each one of these has been profiled for its distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players profiled in the global surgical face masks market report.
Key Questions Answered in Surgical Face Masks Market Report
Surgical Face Masks Market - Research Objectives and Research Approach
The comprehensive report on the global surgical face masks market begins with an overview of the market, followed by the scope and objectives of the study. Following this, the report provides detailed explanation of the objectives of the study and healthcare compliances laid down by accredited agencies in the purview of research in the global surgical face masks market. It is followed by market introduction, market dynamics, and an overview of the global surgical face masks market, which includes this analysis of market drivers, restraints, and trends affecting the market. Furthermore, Y-o-Y growth analysis with elaborate insights has been provided to understand the Y-o-Y growth trends of the global market. The next section of the global surgical face masks market report highlights the USPs, which include pricing analysis, differences between surgical face masks and N95 masks, surgical face masks - manufacturing capabilities expansion, and COVID-19 pandemic impact on the global surgical face masks market.
For reading comprehensibility, the report has been compiled in a chapter-wise layout, with each section divided into smaller sections. The entire report comprises an exhaustive collection of graphs and tables that are appropriately interspersed in the entire compilation. Pictorial representation of actual and projected values of key segments is visually appealing to readers. This also allows comparison of market shares of key segments in the past and at the end of the forecast period.
Revenue generated by key players in the global surgical face masks market has been mapped to ascertain the size of the market in terms of value. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated in the global surgical face masks market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we initiated by sizing up the current surgical face masks market with the help of the parent market.
The report analyzes the global surgical face masks market in terms of product, usage, mask type, protection type, material, end user, and region. Key segments under each criteria have been studied at length and the market share of each of these by the end of 2030 has been provided. These valuable insights would help market stakeholders in making informed business decisions for investments in the global surgical face masks market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Market Definition and Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives
1.4. Research Highlights
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary: Global Surgical Face Masks Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Definition
4.2. Market Indicators
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.4. Global Surgical Face Masks Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2018-2030
4.5. Global Surgical Face Masks Market Outlook
5. Key Insights
5.1. Technological Advancements
5.2. Brand Analysis (Major Brands, Product Specifications, etc.)
5.3. Regulatory Scenario by Region/globally
5.4. Key Industry Events (mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, approvals, etc.)
5.5. COVID-19 - Applications of Surgical Face Masks
6. Global Surgical Face Masks Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Global Surgical Face Masks Market Value Share Analysis, by Product
6.3. Global Surgical Face Masks Market Value Forecast, by Product, 2018-2030
6.4. Global Surgical Face Masks Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product
7. Global Surgical Face Masks Market Analysis and Forecast, by Usage
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Global Surgical Face Masks Market Value Share Analysis, by Usage
7.3. Global Surgical Face Masks Market Value Forecast, by Usage, 2018-2030
7.4. Global Surgical Face Masks Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Usage
8. Global Surgical Face Masks Market Analysis and Forecast, by Mask Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Global Surgical Face Masks Market Value Share Analysis, by Mask Type
8.3. Global Surgical Face Masks Market Value Forecast, by Mask Type, 2018-2030
8.4. Global Surgical Face Masks Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Mask Type
9. Global Surgical Face Masks Market Analysis and Forecast, by Protection Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Global Surgical Face Masks Market Value Share Analysis, by Protection Type
9.3. Global Surgical Face Masks Market Value Forecast, by Protection Type, 2018-2030
9.4. Global Surgical Face Masks Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Protection Type
10. Global Surgical Face Masks Market Analysis and Forecast, by Material
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Global Surgical Face Masks Market Value Share Analysis, by Material
10.3. Global Surgical Face Masks Market Value Forecast, by Material, 2018-2030
10.4. Global Surgical Face Masks Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Material
11. Global Surgical Face Masks Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Global Surgical Face Masks Market Value Share Analysis, by End-user
11.3. Global Surgical Face Masks Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2018-2030
11.4. Global Surgical Face Masks Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user
12. Global Surgical Face Masks Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
12.1. Regional Outlook
12.2. Introduction
12.3. Global Surgical Face Masks Market Value Forecast, by Region
12.4. Global Surgical Face Masks Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region
13. North America Surgical Face Masks Market Analysis and Forecast
14. Europe Surgical Face Masks Market Analysis and Forecast
15. Asia Pacific Surgical Face Masks Market Analysis and Forecast
16. Latin America Surgical Face Masks Market Analysis and Forecast
17. Middle East & Africa Surgical Face Masks Market Analysis and Forecast
18. Competition Landscape
18.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (by tier and size of companies)
18.2. Market Share Analysis, by Company, 2019
18.3. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/miapvc
