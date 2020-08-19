Dublin, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rainwear Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A new study on the global rainwear market has been published by the author. It presents a wealth of information on key market dynamics, including the drivers, market trends, and challenges, as well as the structure of the global rainwear market. this study offers valuable information about the global rainwear market to illustrate how the market would grow during the forecast period 2020 - 2030.



Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain as well as supply chain analyses, and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) are elucidated in this study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret quantitative growth aspects of the global rainwear market during the forecast period.



An extensive analysis on business strategies of leading market players is also featured in this study on the global rainwear market. This can help readers understand principal factors to foresee growth in the global rainwear market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on the qualitative and quantitative growth avenues for the global rainwear market, which is expected to guide market players in making apt decisions in the future.



Key Questions Answered in this Rainwear Market Study

What are the key factors influencing the rainwear market in each region?

What will be the CAGR of the global rainwear market between 2018 and 2030?

What is the future scope and changing trends in technologies in the global rainwear market?

Which factors will impede the growth of the global rainwear market during the forecast period?

Which are the leading companies in the global rainwear market?

Research Methodology - Rainwear Market



A unique research methodology has been utilized to conduct a comprehensive research on the growth of the global rainwear market and arrive at conclusions on the future growth prospects of the market. This research methodology is a combination of primary and secondary research, which helps analysts warrant the accuracy and reliability of the drawn conclusions.



Secondary sources referred to by analysts during the production of the global rainwear market report include statistics from company annual reports, SEC filings, company websites, World Bank database, investor presentations, regulatory databases, government publications, and industry white papers. Analysts have also interviewed senior managers, products portfolio managers, CEOs, VPs, and market intelligence managers, who contributed to the production of this study on the rainwear market as a primary source.



These primary and secondary sources provided exclusive information during interviews, which serves as a validation from rainwear industry leaders. Access to an extensive internal repository and external proprietary databases allows this report to address specific details and questions about the global rainwear market with accuracy. The study also uses the top-down approach to assess the numbers for each segment and the bottom-up approach to counter-validate them. This has helped in making this estimates on the future prospects of the global rainwear market more reliable and accurate.



Key Topics Covered:



Section 1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights



Section 2. Assumptions



Section 3. Research Methodology



Section 4. Executive Summary



Section 5. Market Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.3. Key Trends Analysis

5.4. Key Market Indicators

5.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.6. Value Chain Analysis

5.7. Industry SWOT Analysis

5.8. Raw Material Analysis

5.9. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

5.10. Impact of Climate Change

5.11. Global Rainwear Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018 - 2030



Section 6. Global Rainwear Market Analysis and Forecast, By Type

6.1. Global Rainwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Type, 2018 - 2030

6.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Type



Section 7. Global Rainwear Market Analysis and Forecast, By Size

7.1. Global Rainwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Size, 2018 - 2030

7.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Size



Section 8. Global Rainwear Market Analysis and Forecast, By Material

8.1. Global Rainwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Material, 2018 - 2030

8.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Material



Section 9. Global Rainwear Market Analysis and Forecast, By End-user

9.1. Global Rainwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By End-user , 2018 - 2030

9.2. Incremental Opportunity, By End-user



Section 10. Global Rainwear Market Analysis and Forecast, By Application

10.1. Global Rainwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Application, 2018 - 2030

10.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Application



Section 11. Global Rainwear Market Analysis and Forecast, By Distribution Channel

11.1. Global Rainwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2018 - 2030

11.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Distribution Channel



Section 12. Global Rainwear Market Analysis and Forecast, Region

12.1. Global Rainwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2030

12.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Region



Section 13. North America Rainwear Market Analysis and Forecast

13.1. Regional Snapshot

13.2. Price Trend Analysis

13.3. Key Trend Analysis

13.4. Demographic Overview

13.5. Customer Buying Decision

13.6. Consumer Buying Behavior

13.7. Rainwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Type, 2018 - 2030

13.8. Rainwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Size, 2018 - 2030

13.9. Rainwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Material, 2018 - 2030

13.10. Rainwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By End-user , 2018 - 2030

13.11. Rainwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Application, 2018 - 2030

13.12. Rainwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2018 - 2030

13.13. Rainwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2030

13.14. Incremental Opportunity Analysis



Section 14. Europe Rainwear Market Analysis and Forecast

14.1. Regional Snapshot

14.2. Price Trend Analysis

14.3. Key Trend Analysis

14.4. Demographic Overview

14.5. Customer Buying Decision

14.6. Consumer Buying Behavior

14.7. Rainwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Type, 2018 - 2030

14.8. Rainwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Size, 2018 - 2030

14.9. Rainwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Material, 2018 - 2030

14.10. Rainwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By End-user , 2018 - 2030

14.11. Rainwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Application, 2018 - 2030

14.12. Rainwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2018 - 2030

14.13. Rainwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2030

14.14. Incremental Opportunity Analysis



Section 15. Asia Pacific Rainwear Market Analysis and Forecast

15.1. Regional Snapshot

15.2. Price Trend Analysis

15.3. Key Trend Analysis

15.4. Demographic Overview

15.5. Customer Buying Decision

15.6. Consumer Buying Behavior

15.7. Rainwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Type, 2018 - 2030

15.8. Rainwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Size, 2018 - 2030

15.9. Rainwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Material, 2018 - 2030

15.10. Rainwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By End-user , 2018 - 2030

15.11. Rainwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Application, 2018 - 2030

15.12. Rainwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2018 - 2030

15.13. Rainwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2030

15.14. Incremental Opportunity Analysis



Section 16. Middle East & Africa Rainwear Market Analysis and Forecast

16.1. Regional Snapshot

16.2. Price Trend Analysis

16.3. Key Trend Analysis

16.4. Demographic Overview

16.5. Customer Buying Decision

16.6. Consumer Buying Behavior

16.7. Rainwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Type, 2018 - 2030

16.8. Rainwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Size, 2018 - 2030

16.9. Rainwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Material, 2018 - 2030

16.10. Rainwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By End-user , 2018 - 2030

16.11. Rainwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Application, 2018 - 2030

16.12. Rainwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2018 - 2030

16.13. Rainwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2030

16.14. Incremental Opportunity Analysis



Section 17. South America Rainwear Market Analysis and Forecast

17.1. Regional Snapshot

17.2. Price Trend Analysis

17.3. Key Trend Analysis

17.4. Demographic Overview

17.5. Customer Buying Decision

17.6. Consumer Buying Behavior

17.7. Rainwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Type, 2018 - 2030

17.8. Rainwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Size, 2018 - 2030

17.9. Rainwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Material, 2018 - 2030

17.10. Rainwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By End-user , 2018 - 2030

17.11. Rainwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Application, 2018 - 2030

17.12. Rainwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2018 - 2030

17.13. Rainwear Market Size (US$ Mn and Million Units) Forecast, By Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2030

17.14. Incremental Opportunity Analysis



Section 18. Competition Landscape

18.1. Market Player - Competition Dashboard

18.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), (2019)

18.3. Company Profiles (Details - Company Overview, Sales Area/Geographical Presence, Revenue, Strategy & Business Overview)



Section 19. Key Takeaways



Companies Mentioned



Columbia Sportswear Company

The North Face Inc.

Patagonia

NZ Seasonal Wear Private Limited

Black Diamond Equipment

Wildcraft

Stutterheim

Ducktail Raincoats

Splashy Rainwear

WaterShed LLC.

New Aashi Rainwear

