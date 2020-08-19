Dublin, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal-Air Battery - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Metal-Air Battery market accounted for $384.40 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1,260.22 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are the increasing acceptance of green energy sources, growing demand for storage solutions with high energy density and rising need for zinc-air batteries. However, the lack of appropriate standards is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



Metal-air batteries are light and compact power sources having a high energy density. It has superior performance when compared to conventional lithium-ion batteries and has a wide range of applications in the electronics sector.



By application, the electric vehicles segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the worldwide awareness regarding environmental protection and sustainable energy sources. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as the automotive and electronic sectors are growing considerably in the region.



Some of the key players in Metal-Air Battery Market include Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc, Renata Sa, Arotech Corporation, Gp Batteries International Limited, Nantenergy Inc, IBM Research, Aqua Power Systems, Fuji Pigment Co Ltd, Mal Research and Development Limited, E-Stone Batteries B.V., Log 9 Materials, Actxe Limited, Rialair Ltd, Phinergy, Everzinc, Arconic Inc, Polyplus Battery Co, Minusquare, Phinergy Marine, Ionomr Innovations Inc., Enzinc, Mag One Products Inc, Iskra, Zaf Energy Systems and Excellatron Solid State LLC.



Types Covered:

Primary Batteries

Secondary/Rechargeable Batteries

Metals Covered:

Aluminum-Air

Zinc-Air

Lithium-Air

Iron-Air

Voltages Covered:

High (Above 36V)

Medium (12V to 24V)

Low (Below 12V)

Applications Covered:

Stationary Power

Electric Vehicles

Military Electronics

Electronic Devices

Regions Covered:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Metal-Air Battery Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Primary Batteries

5.3 Secondary/Rechargeable Batteries



6 Global Metal-Air Battery Market, By Metal

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Aluminum-Air

6.3 Zinc-Air

6.4 Lithium-Air

6.5 Iron-Air



7 Global Metal-Air Battery Market, By Voltage

7.1 Introduction

7.2 High (Above 36V)

7.3 Medium (12V to 24V)

7.4 Low (Below 12V)



8 Global Metal-Air Battery Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Stationary Power

8.3 Electric Vehicles

8.4 Military Electronics

8.5 Electronic Devices



9 Global Metal-Air Battery Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc

11.2 Renata Sa

11.3 Arotech Corporation

11.4 Gp Batteries International Limited

11.5 Nantenergy Inc

11.6 IBM Research

11.7 Aqua Power Systems

11.8 Fuji Pigment Co Ltd

11.9 Mal Research and Development Limited

11.10 E-Stone Batteries B.V.

11.11 Log 9 Materials

11.12 Actxe Limited

11.13 Rialair Ltd

11.14 Phinergy

11.15 Everzinc

11.16 Arconic Inc

11.17 Polyplus Battery Co

11.18 Minusquare

11.19 Phinergy Marine

11.20 Ionomr Innovations Inc.

11.21 Enzinc

11.22 Mag One Products Inc

11.23 Iskra

11.24 Zaf Energy Systems

11.25 Excellatron Solid State LLC



