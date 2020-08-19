Dublin, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal-Air Battery - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Metal-Air Battery market accounted for $384.40 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1,260.22 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are the increasing acceptance of green energy sources, growing demand for storage solutions with high energy density and rising need for zinc-air batteries. However, the lack of appropriate standards is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Metal-air batteries are light and compact power sources having a high energy density. It has superior performance when compared to conventional lithium-ion batteries and has a wide range of applications in the electronics sector.
By application, the electric vehicles segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the worldwide awareness regarding environmental protection and sustainable energy sources. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as the automotive and electronic sectors are growing considerably in the region.
Some of the key players in Metal-Air Battery Market include Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc, Renata Sa, Arotech Corporation, Gp Batteries International Limited, Nantenergy Inc, IBM Research, Aqua Power Systems, Fuji Pigment Co Ltd, Mal Research and Development Limited, E-Stone Batteries B.V., Log 9 Materials, Actxe Limited, Rialair Ltd, Phinergy, Everzinc, Arconic Inc, Polyplus Battery Co, Minusquare, Phinergy Marine, Ionomr Innovations Inc., Enzinc, Mag One Products Inc, Iskra, Zaf Energy Systems and Excellatron Solid State LLC.
Key Topics Covered:
