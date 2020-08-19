TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX: TLG; OTCQB: CHXMF) (“Troilus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received a Certificate of Authorization from the Ministère de l’Environnement et de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques (“MELCC”) under Section 115.8 of the Environment Quality Act (Chapter Q02) to proceed with the dewatering of the Z87 and J4 pits (together, the “Pits”).



To obtain approval for the dewatering of the Pits, Troilus submitted an Environmental Impact Assessment (“EIA”) on November 19, 2019, which was subject to a thorough review by MELCC. Troilus also engaged in community consultations with impacted families on the Troilus property and the local communities of Mistissini and Chibougamau to keep them informed of the dewatering proposal and integrate the feedback of stakeholders.

The former Troilus mine operated from 1996 to 2010, producing more than 2 million ounces of gold and 70,000 tons of copper. After operations ceased in 2010, the Z87 and J4 pits gradually filled up with water from rain and snow melt. Over the last two and half years, Troilus has completed over 80,000 metres of drilling, the majority of which has occurred around the existing Pits. An estimated mineral resource estimate of 4.96 Moz AuEq (177 Mt with an average grade of 0.87 g/t AuEq) and the total estimated inferred mineral resource has increased to 3.15 Moz AuEq (116.7 Mt with an average grade of 0.84 g/t AuEq) (see press release dated July 28, 2020). Dewatering of the pits will assist with additional exploration efforts.

Justin Reid, CEO and Director of Troilus commented, “Obtaining the Certificate of Authorization from MELCC to dewater the J4 and Z87 Pits is an important milestone for the Company. Our environmental team carefully studied the physical surroundings and engaged with the local community to develop a dewatering plan that will leave minimal impact on the surrounding environment and once complete, allow our technical team to safely engage in further drilling in the area. We appreciate the consideration and feedback from MELCC in evaluating our EIA and granting the authorization to move forward with dewatering.”

Infrastructure to support the dewatering, such as a water treatment and pumping facility have been installed at site (see Figure 1). For a copy of the EIA (full copy in French, summary in English), please visit our website at www.troilusgold.com

As reported August 5, 2020, Troilus was the first company to obtain the UL 2723: ECOLOGO Certification Program for Mineral Exploration Companies, a standard launched by the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association (“QMEA”) in November 2019 to recognize and promote environmental, social and economic best practices: the first certification of its kind for mineral exploration companies. Troilus is committed to ensuring responsible environmental stewardship.

Figure 1: Water treatment and pumping facility at J4 pit

Qualified Person



The technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Bertrand Brassard, M.Sc., P.Geo., Senior Project Geologist, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Brassard has verified the technical data contained in this press release using industry accepted standards. Mr. Brassard is an employee of Troilus and is not independent of the Company under NI 43-101.

About Troilus Gold Corp.

Troilus is a Toronto-based, Quebec focused, advanced stage exploration and early-development company focused on the mineral expansion and potential mine re-start of the former gold and copper Troilus mine. The 107,326 hectare Troilus property is located within the Frotêt-Evans Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada. From 1996 to 2010, Inmet Mining Corporation operated the Troilus project as an open pit mine, producing more than 2,000,000 ounces of gold and nearly 70,000 tonnes of copper.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information