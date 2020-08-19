DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life with its novel and proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation to Precision for PBCAR0191, the company’s lead investigational allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR T) cell therapy for the treatment of advanced B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL).



“Fast Track Designation is intended to fill an unmet medical need by accelerating the development of agents for patients in need of potentially better therapeutic options,” said Chris Heery, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Precision BioSciences. “We continue to work toward demonstrating that PBCAR0191, as well as our other two allogeneic CAR T clinical programs, may play a role in the treatment paradigm of advanced malignancies in the future. We believe the balance of safety and efficacy plus the accessibility of allogeneic cell therapies may fill a void left by autologous CAR T therapies. This designation provides more flexibility as we attempt to identify the optimal patient population in which to seek regulatory approval.”

About Fast Track Designation

Fast Track designation facilitates the expedited development and review of a new drug, whether alone or in combination with another drug that may address unmet medical needs and treats a serious or life-threatening disease. Benefits of this designation include more frequent engagements with the FDA to discuss the drug’s clinical development plan, eligibility for Accelerated Approval and Priority Review, and a Rolling Review in which Precision can submit completed sections of its New Drug Application (NDA) for review by the FDA rather than waiting to complete the NDA before it can be submitted for review.

About the PBCAR0191 Clinical Trial

PBCAR0191 is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2a multicenter, nonrandomized, open-label, parallel assignment, dose-escalation, and dose-expansion study to evaluate the safety and tolerability of PBCAR0191 in adult patients with R/R B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) and R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). The NHL cohort includes patients with mantle cell lymphoma, an aggressive subtype of NHL, for which the FDA previously granted Orphan Drug Designation. PBCAR0191 is being developed in collaboration with Servier, an international pharmaceutical company. For more information, visit www.clinicaltrials.gov , study identifier number NCT03666000.

About Precision’s Allogeneic CAR T Platform

Precision is advancing a pipeline of cell-phenotype optimized allogeneic CAR T therapies, leveraging fully scaled, proprietary manufacturing processes. The platform is designed to maximize the number of patients who can potentially benefit from CAR T therapy. Precision carefully selects high-quality T cells derived from healthy donors as starting material, then utilizes its unique ARCUS genome editing technology to modify the cells via a single-step engineering process. By inserting the CAR gene at the T cell receptor (TCR) locus, this process knocks in the CAR while knocking out the TCR, creating a consistent product that can be reliably and rapidly manufactured that is designed to prevent graft-versus-host disease. Precision optimizes its CAR T therapy candidates for immune cell expansion in the body by maintaining a high proportion of naïve and central memory CAR T cells throughout the manufacturing process and in the final product.

About Precision’s Collaboration with Servier

Under the terms of the agreement with Servier, Precision is solely responsible for early-stage research activities and Phase 1 execution for PBCAR0191, as well as preparation of clinical supply for any Phase 2 clinical trials. Servier has the exclusive right to opt in for late-stage development and commercialization, and Precision has the right to participate in the development and commercialization of any licensed products resulting from the collaboration through a 50/50 co-development and co-promotion option in the United States.

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its novel and proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform. ARCUS is a highly specific and versatile genome editing platform that was designed with therapeutic safety, delivery, and control in mind. Using ARCUS, the Company’s pipeline consists of multiple “off-the-shelf” CAR T immunotherapy clinical candidates and several in vivo gene correction therapy candidates to cure genetic and infectious diseases where no known adequate treatments exist. For more information about Precision BioSciences please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com .

