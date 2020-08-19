Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release August 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. EEST





Rovio Entertainment Corporation: Management transactions



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Alexandre Pelletier-Normand Position: Other senior manager Initial Notification Reference number: 743700H95H3OPXDV6568_20200819130451_3 Issuer Name: Rovio Entertainment Corporation LEI: 743700H95H3OPXDV6568 Transaction details Transaction date: August 19, 2020 Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share



ISIN: FI4000266804 Volume: (1): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 7.2391 EUR



Aggregated transactions: Volume: (1): Volume: 10,000



Volume weighted average price:



7.2391 Euro

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:

Rene Lindell, CFO

rene.lindell@rovio.com

+358 40 485 8985

