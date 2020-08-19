SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX), a precision oncology company developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer, today reported early interim data from the registrational Phase 2 TRIDENT-1 study of lead drug candidate, repotrectinib, and announced recent regulatory feedback from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the TRIDENT-1 trial design.
“We are very encouraged by the early interim data from the Phase 2 TRIDENT-1 study as they reaffirm our belief that repotrectinib has the potential to be the best-in-class treatment for patients with ROS1- or NTRK-driven tumors, including patients who are TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated,” said Athena Countouriotis, M.D., president and chief executive officer. “Additionally, we recently received FDA feedback that may provide a faster path to potential approval, including pooling of patients from the Phase 1 portion of the study treated at the recommended dose of repotrectinib with patients treated in the Phase 2 portion, and cohort sample size modifications. Hence, we are modifying the TRIDENT-1 study sample sizes and adding new interim analyses that may support approval into two of our ROS1-positive TKI-pretreated patient cohorts. We now anticipate providing an update in early 2021 on the overall study timelines.”
Early Interim Phase 2 Data from TRIDENT-1 Study
The early Phase 2 TRIDENT-1 dataset utilizing a July 10, 2020 data cutoff includes the first 39 treated patients who have had at least one post-baseline scan. Responses were confirmed with a subsequent scan at least 28 days later per RECIST 1.1 and were determined by physician assessment. Patients were enrolled across six countries.
Phase 2 Preliminary Efficacy Analysis (n=39)
Data from the Phase 1 (at all doses studied) and Phase 2 of the TRIDENT-1 study are summarized in the table below.
|TRIDENT-1 Study of Repotrectinib
(Phase 2 Cohorts)
|Phase 1
July 22, 2019
Data Cutoff
All doses studied, BICR
|Phase 2
July 10, 2020
Data Cutoff
Phase 2 Dose, PI assessment
|
ORR
|
95% CI
|
ORR
|
95% CI
|
ROS1+ TKI-Naïve
(EXP-1)
|
91%
(10/11)
|
(59-100)
|
86%1
(6/7)
|
(42-100)
|
ROS1+ TKI-Pretreated 1-prior TKI, with prior platinum-based chemotherapy
(EXP- 2)
|
36%
(5/14)
|
(13-65)
|
40%
(2/5)
|
(5-85)
|ROS1+ TKI-Pretreated,
without prior platinum-based chemotherapy
(EXP-4)
|50%
(2/4)
|(7-93)
|67%
(4/6)
|(22-96)
|
ROS1+ TKI-Pretreated 2-prior TKIs, without prior platinum-based chemotherapy 2
(EXP- Other)
|
0%
(0/1)
|
NA
|
40%
(2/5)
|
(5-85)
|
NTRK TKI-Pretreated
(EXP-6)
|
33%
(1/3)
|
(1-91)
|
50%
(3/6)
|
(12-88)
1 Since the July 10th data cutoff, the seventh patient in this cohort has achieved an unconfirmed partial response and remains on treatment awaiting a confirmatory scan.
2 Represents the planned modified EXP-3 cohort of patients previously treated with 2 prior TKIs without prior chemotherapy. In EXP-3 (Two prior TKIs with prior chemotherapy; N=10): No objective responses observed.
Data pooled from the Phase 1 (patients dosed at or above the Phase 2 dose) and Phase 2 portions of the TRIDENT-1 study are summarized in the table below.
|TRIDENT-1 Study of Repotrectinib
(Phase 2 Cohorts)
| Phase 1 + 2 TRIDENT-1 Data Combined
(Phase 1 patients dosed at or above the Phase 2 dose)
|
ORR
|
95% CI
|
ROS1+ TKI-Naïve
(EXP-1)
|
86%1
(12/14)
|
(57-98)
|
ROS1+ TKI-Pretreated 1-prior TKI, with prior platinum-based chemotherapy
(EXP-2)
|
50%
(6/12)
|
(21-79)
|ROS1+ TKI-Pretreated 1-prior TKI without prior platinum-based chemotherapy
(EXP-4)
|67%
(6/9)
|(30-93)
|
ROS1 TKI-Pretreated 2-prior TKIs, without prior platinum-based chemotherapy 2
(EXP-Other)
|
33%
(2/6)
|
(4-78)
|
NTRK TKI-Pretreated (EXP-6)
|
43%
(3/7)
|
(10-82)
1 Since the July 10th data cutoff, one additional Phase 2 patient achieved an unconfirmed partial response and remains on treatment awaiting a confirmatory scan.
2 Represents the planned modified EXP-3 cohort of patients previously treated with 2 prior TKIs without prior chemotherapy. In EXP-3 (Two prior TKIs with prior chemotherapy; N=10): No objective responses observed.
Preliminary Safety Analysis (n=39)
Regulatory and Study Updates:
Turning Point also announced recent feedback received from the FDA and modifications the company is making to the study design that may accelerate the timelines to potential approval for repotrectinib. The FDA reiterated that the adequacy of the data to support approval will depend upon the observed ORR and the duration of response assessed in the context of available therapy in a risk-benefit analysis during NDA review.
These updates include:
Based on this FDA feedback and the subsequent sample size changes, the company is reviewing its timelines for when it expects the top-line interim analysis data sets will be achieved, and anticipates sharing those timelines as it gets closer to achieving full site activation in early 2021.
Webcast and Conference Call
Turning Point will host a webcast accompanied by a slide presentation to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. EDT/5:00 a.m. PDT. Dr. Countouriotis will host the call, which will be accessible through the "Investors" section of tptherapeutics.com or by dialing (877) 388-2118 (in the United States) or (470) 495-9489 (outside the U.S.) using conference ID 5077833. A replay will be available through the "Investors" section of www.tptherapeutics.com.
About Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology company with a pipeline of internally discovered investigational drugs designed to address key limitations of existing cancer therapies. The company’s lead drug candidate, repotrectinib, is a next-generation kinase inhibitor targeting the ROS1 and TRK oncogenic drivers of non-small cell lung cancer and advanced solid tumors. Repotrectinib, which is being studied in a registrational Phase 2 study in adults and a Phase 1/2 study in pediatric patients, has shown antitumor activity and durable responses among kinase inhibitor treatment-naïve and pre-treated patients. The company’s pipeline of drug candidates also includes TPX-0022, targeting MET, CSF1R and SRC, which is being studied in a Phase 1 trial of patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in MET; TPX-0046, targeting RET and SRC, which is being studied in a Phase 1/2 trial of patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in RET; and TPX-0131, a next-generation ALK inhibitor in IND-enabling studies. Turning Point’s next-generation kinase inhibitors are designed to bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than existing therapies, with a novel, compact structure that has demonstrated an ability to potentially overcome treatment resistance common with other kinase inhibitors. The company is driven to develop therapies that mark a turning point for patients in their cancer treatment. For more information, visit www.tptherapeutics.com.
Forward Looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the efficacy, safety and therapeutic potential of repotrectinib, the results, conduct, progress and timing of the TRIDENT-1 clinical study, plans regarding future regulatory submissions and the regulatory approval path for repotrectinib. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “plans”, “will”, “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Turning Point Therapeutics’ current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with Turning Point Therapeutics’ business in general, risks and uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to Turning Point’s business and the other risks described in Turning Point Therapeutics’ filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Turning Point Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.
