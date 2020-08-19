Dublin, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Phenolic Panel - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Phenolic Panel market accounted for $1.44 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $2.77 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Superior fire-resistant properties and requirement for quality products in the construction sector are the major factors driving the market growth. However, declining economy due to COVID-19 is restraining the market growth.



The phenolic panel is a plywood material that is made with the aid of woven fabrics/high-density thermo-setting cellulose fabrics along with phenolic resins. It is made of wood so it does not face issues related to plywood. It is prepared by pressing woven fabrics with phenolic resins in extreme pressure. These panels have resistance to UV, chemicals, moisture and high mechanical strength.



Based on end user, the construction segment is likely to have a huge demand due to rising population, increased urbanization and its high adoption for decorative interior & exterior, and balcony cladding in the construction industry. By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to its high demand from the European countries, innovations in technology, regulatory policies, and government norms.



Some of the key players profiled in the Phenolic Panel Market include Asahi Kasei Corporation, ASI Group, Bobrick Washroom Equipment Inc, Broadview Holding B.V., Fiberesin Industries Inc, Fundermax GmbH, General Partitions Mfg Corp, Guangdong Yuhua Building Materials Co Ltd (Jialifu), Kingspan Group, Milwaukee Composites Incorporated, Pearl Industries LLC, Spigo Group, Werzalit of America Inc, Wilsonart LLC and Xtratherm Limited.



Types Covered:

Plain

Sandwich

Class Types Covered:

Class B

Class A

Applications Covered:

Air Conditioning Duct Panel

Exterior

Furniture

Interior

End Users Covered:

Aerospace & Defence

Construction

Marine

Transportation

Regions Covered:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

