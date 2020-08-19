Dublin, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Camera Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automotive Camera market is expected to reach $13.83 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 17.5% during 2019 to 2026. The automotive camera is an onboard camera, which is designed to capture the highest quality video to extend visibility for enhancing the safety of the driver. These cameras are majorly used to assist the driver for parking, to assess vehicle performance, for night vision, and to gather critical evidence. Furthermore, they are embedded with advanced computer vision algorithms, which extract meaningful data from the captured images to assist the driver for various purposes, and play a crucial role in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).



Factors such as growing consumer demand for active safety systems, increasing penetration of camera-based convenience features in luxury vehicles, and government initiatives related to vehicle safety features in economically-advanced countries are driving the market growth. Though, the high cost of implementation of multi-camera systems is restraining the market. Rising development for autonomous systems, increasing demand for electric vehicles (EV), and high growth potential of multi-camera systems in emerging markets are creating ample opportunities across the globe.



Based on electric vehicle, the battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period owing to the factors such as the rise in ecological imbalance due to excessive carbon emission, strict emission norms by the governments, and less energy consumption. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of luxury features such as traffic sign recognition and pedestrian detection in BEVs is expected to boost the automotive camera market.



The key vendors mentioned are Aptiv, Autoliv, Clarion, Continental, Denso, Ficosa, Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd, Magna, Mobileye, OmniVision Technologies, Robert Bosch, Samsung Electro Mechanics, Stonkam Co. Ltd, Valeo, Veoneer, and ZF.



View Types Covered:

Multi-Camera System

Single View System

Technologies Covered:

Digital Camera

Infrared Camera

Thermal Camera

Level of Autonomies Covered:

L1 Camera Unit

L2 & L3 Camera Unit

L4 Camera Unit

L5 Camera Unit

Sales Channels Covered:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

After Market

Vehicle Types and Classes Covered:

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Cars

Utility Vehicles

Electric Vehicles Covered:

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

Types Covered:

Mono

Sensing Camera

Stereo

Trifocal

Front View Camera

In-Vehicle Camera

Side View Camera

Rear View Camera

Advanced Video Management System (AVMS) Camera

Driving Recorder

Applications Covered:

Adaptive Cruise Control System

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Autonomous Emergency Braking System

Blind Spot Detection

Driver Monitoring System

Lane Departure Warning System

Night Vision System

Park Assist System

Intelligent Headlight Control

Pedestrian Detection System

Road Sign Recognition

Regions Covered:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2018

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Automotive Camera Market, By View Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Multi-Camera System

5.3 Single View System



6 Global Automotive Camera Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Digital Camera

6.3 Infrared Camera

6.4 Thermal Camera



7 Global Automotive Camera Market, By Level of Autonomy

7.1 Introduction

7.2 L1 Camera Unit

7.3 L2 & L3 Camera Unit

7.4 L4 Camera Unit

7.5 L5 Camera Unit



8 Global Automotive Camera Market, By Sales Channel

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

8.3 After Market



9 Global Automotive Camera Market, By Vehicle Type and Class

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Light Commercial Vehicle

9.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicle

9.4 Passenger Cars

9.5 Utility Vehicles



10 Global Automotive Camera Market, By Electric Vehicle

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

10.3 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

10.4 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

10.5 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)



11 Global Automotive Camera Market, By Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Mono

11.3 Sensing Camera

11.4 Stereo

11.5 Trifocal

11.6 Front View Camera

11.7 In-Vehicle Camera

11.8 Side View Camera

11.9 Rear View Camera

11.10 Advanced Video Management System (AVMS) Camera

11.11 Driving Recorder



12 Global Automotive Camera Market, By Application

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Adaptive Cruise Control System

12.3 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

12.4 Autonomous Emergency Braking System

12.5 Blind Spot Detection

12.6 Driver Monitoring System

12.7 Lane Departure Warning System

12.8 Night Vision System

12.9 Park Assist System

12.10 Intelligent Headlight Control

12.11 Pedestrian Detection System

12.12 Road Sign Recognition



13 Global Automotive Camera Market, By Geography

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.3 Europe

13.4 Asia Pacific

13.5 South America

13.6 Middle East & Africa



14 Strategic Benchmarking



15 Vendors Landscape

15.1 Aptiv

15.2 Autoliv

15.3 Clarion

15.4 Continental

15.5 Denso

15.6 Ficosa

15.7 Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd

15.8 Magna

15.9 Mobileye

15.10 OmniVision Technologies

15.11 Robert Bosch

15.12 Samsung Electro Mechanics

15.13 Stonkam Co. Ltd

15.14 Valeo

15.15 Veoneer

15.16 ZF



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/urmep4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900