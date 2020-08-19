Announcement no. 20-2020

North Media continues to face an increased level of uncertainty from developments in and the consequences of the COVID-19 situation. However, the uncertainty is believed to be less severe now than it was on 18 March 2020 when it was decided as per announcement 12-2020 to suspend the recommendation for the payment of an ordinary dividend for the 2019 financial year.



As a result, the Board of Directors resolved today to pay out the dividend of DKK 4.00 per share originally proposed. The total dividend to be distributed amounts to DKK 80.2 million, for a pay-out of DKK 71.8 million exclusive of the holding of treasury shares.

The distribution is made as an extraordinary dividend on the basis of an interim balance sheet dated 30 June 2020 with an unqualified review report and no emphasis of matter by PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab.

The distribution is consistent with the objective of paying a constant, attractive cash dividend to the shareholders supplemented by occasional share buybacks.

The last day of trading in the company’s shares cum dividend will be 20 August 2020. The dividend will be paid out on 25 August 2020.



For further information, please contact: Kåre Stausø Wigh, Group Executive Director & CFO, mobile +45 25 65 21 45

