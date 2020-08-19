HONG KONG, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobiusTrend, a market research organization in Hong Kong, recently released a research report on 'WIMI Enters Semiconductor Business with 3D Holographic Vision Chip Upgrading'. In recent years, with the acceleration of domestic substitution, China's semiconductor industry has developed rapidly. For example, in the field of integrated circuit design in China, the overall sales volume of IC design in China exceeded 300 billion yuan for the first time in 2019, reaching 306.35 billion yuan, with a year-on-year growth of 19.6%. Since the beginning of the year, despite the impact of the COVID-19, the growth trend of China's integrated circuit industry is still considerable.



WIMI recently announced the establishment of a wholly-owned subsidiary, Lixin Technology Co., LTD. The company has an initial registered capital of 200 million yuan, and it will focus on the research and development, sales, and related holographic vision technical services of the holographic vision intelligent robots. It will also use the parent company's relevant patents and copyrights to develop semiconductor products and sell them to customers in a broader holographic ecosystem. Lixin Technology will focus on the upstream business of the domestic smart product market, as well as the R&D and sales of semiconductor chips, to further enhance the company's competitiveness.

As a fabless semiconductor company, Lixin Technology will become the latest competitor in China's semiconductor industry. As China continues to influence the global semiconductor industry, one of the main goals of Made in China 2025 is to achieve self-sufficiency. According to a report released by Morgan Stanley on June 16, 2020, the sales of Chips designed in China are expected to grow from $18 billion in 2019 to $48 billion in 2025. Moreover, China's semiconductor companies will meet 40 percent of domestic demand by 2025.

Lixin Technology will be based in Hainan province and enjoy tax incentives and government support in the fast-developing semiconductor industry, industrial and automation technologies, the applications of intelligent vision and holographic vision, and many other aspects. WIMI hopes its new subsidiary will bring integrated circuit design firms with a wide range of proprietary technology to help develop the fabless semiconductor business. The investment and establishment of Lixin Technology are in line with the company's requirements for optimizing supply chain management, reducing costs, and enhancing competitiveness. Besides, it also keeps in accordance with the company's requirements for continuous enhancements of innovation, design, and technical capabilities.

At present, many technology giants such as Qualcomm, Media Tek, NVIDIA, and other related companies have their strategic layouts in artificial intelligence, 5G, the Internet of Things, and other areas of the ecological chain. Meanwhile, their demands for upstream suppliers are no longer simple electronic components or product supply. There are higher requirements for the supplier's technical serviceability, the providing ability of comprehensive solutions, and one-stop value-added service ability. With the increasing demand for semiconductor application solutions related to holographic 3D vision, WIMI will provide corresponding semiconductor solutions to meet the market needs.

According to reports, WIMI's businesses cover multiple links of holographic AR technology, including the holographic computer vision AI synthesis, holographic visual presentation, holographic interactive software development, holographic AR online and offline advertising, holographic ARSDK pay, 5G holographic communication software development, holographic development of face recognition and so on. WIMI is a holographic cloud comprehensive technology solutions provider. Its business application scenarios are mainly concentrated in five major professional fields: home entertainment, light-field cinema, performing system, commercial release system, and advertising display system. WIMI has integrated the identities of holographic AI cloud mobile software developers, service providers, and operators into one, and has become one of the leading integrated platforms in the holographic AI field in China.

Now, WIMI is constantly innovating AI algorithms, including 3D intelligent vision technology, to give new scenes and new vitality. In the future, WIMI will continue to promote technological innovation, further empower the holographic AR field, and become a powerful boost for China's holographic AR in the global market competition.

