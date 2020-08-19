Dublin, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Care in Brazil" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In Brazil, 2019 marked the start of the political and economic agenda to be carried out by the newly formed Brazilian Congress and executive government. The more optimistic predictions such as GDP growth at the beginning of the year were not fulfilled; consumption among families only gradually moved towards its potential since unemployment rates remained high.
This report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
- Environment of Optimism Weakens but an Upward Trend Slowly Benefits the Home Care Industry
- Polar Opposite Strategies Target Either Frugality or Premiumisation
- Unilever and Emerging Small-Batch Disruptors Refresh Home Care
- Innovation Shifts Towards an Environmentally-Friendly Approach
- Home Care Faces the Challenge of Finding the Right Equation to Expand the Sustainability Agenda
Market Indicators
- Table 1 Households 2014-2019
Market Data
- Table 2 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2014-2019
- Table 3 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
- Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2015-2019
- Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2019
- Table 6 Penetration of Private Label in Home Care by Category: % Value 2014-2019
- Table 7 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2014-2019
- Table 8 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2019
- Table 9 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Table 10 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Headlines
Prospects
- Fabric Care Becomes a Value Addition in Highly Fragrance-Orientated Laundry Care
- Environmentally-Friendly Products Emerge Despite their Inherent Low Affordability
- Value for Money is Still a Key Purchase Decision Factor
Competitive Landscape
- Unilever Becomes the Synonym for Innovation in 2019
- Gtex is Outstanding with Its Value for Money Positioning
Category Indicators
- Table 11 Household Possession of Washing Machines 2014-2019
Category Data
- Table 12 Sales of Laundry Care by Category: Value 2014-2019
- Table 13 Sales of Laundry Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
- Table 14 Sales of Laundry Aids by Category: Value 2014-2019
- Table 15 Sales of Laundry Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
- Table 16 Sales of Laundry Detergents by Category: Value 2014-2019
- Table 17 Sales of Laundry Detergents by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
- Table 18 Sales of In-Wash Spot and Stain Removers by Type: % Value Breakdown 2014-2019
- Table 19 NBO Company Shares of Laundry Care: % Value 2015-2019
- Table 20 LBN Brand Shares of Laundry Care: % Value 2016-2019
- Table 21 NBO Company Shares of Laundry Aids: % Value 2015-2019
- Table 22 LBN Brand Shares of Laundry Aids: % Value 2016-2019
- Table 23 NBO Company Shares of Laundry Detergents: % Value 2015-2019
- Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Laundry Detergents: % Value 2016-2019
- Table 25 Forecast Sales of Laundry Care by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Table 26 Forecast Sales of Laundry Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Headlines
Prospects
- Price Discounting Diminishes and Margins Recover Slightly
- Novel Value Proposition is Fuelled by New Entrants
- the Mix of Channels Increases Putting more Pressure on Prices
Competitive Landscape
- Top Brands Remain Trapped by the Cost-Orientated Model
- Innovation from Small Brands Changes the Face of Dishwashing
Category Indicators
- Table 27 Household Possession of Dishwashers 2014-2019
Category Data
- Table 28 Sales of Dishwashing by Category: Value 2014-2019
- Table 29 Sales of Dishwashing by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
- Table 30 NBO Company Shares of Dishwashing: % Value 2015-2019
- Table 31 LBN Brand Shares of Dishwashing: % Value 2016-2019
- Table 32 Forecast Sales of Dishwashing by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Table 33 Forecast Sales of Dishwashing by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Headlines
Prospects
- New Attributes and Claims Arise and Drive Value Growth in Surface Care
- Green Cleaning and Natural-Based Products Hit Surface Care
- Wipes Resurges with Distinct Positioning
Competitive Landscape
- Competition Intensifies As Multinationals Bring in Innovation
- Brand and Channel Positioning Refreshes Low Differentiation Categories
- Private Label Intensifies Its Footprint in Low Differentiation Categories
Category Data
- Table 34 Sales of Surface Care by Category: Value 2014-2019
- Table 35 Sales of Surface Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
- Table 36 NBO Company Shares of Surface Care: % Value 2015-2019
- Table 37 LBN Brand Shares of Surface Care: % Value 2016-2019
- Table 38 Forecast Sales of Surface Care by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Table 39 Forecast Sales of Surface Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Headlines
Prospects
- Regular Chlorine Bleach is the Conspicuous Format that Benefits All Budgets
- the Pet Population and Epidemiology Determine the Growth of Bleach
- Bleach Broadens Its Attributes to Tap into Convenience
Competitive Landscape
- Low Differentiation Crowds Out Multinationals
- Private Label Expands Its Footprint As Bleach Slowly Innovates
- Ground-Breaking Innovation Comes About with a New Entrant
Category Data
- Table 40 Sales of Bleach: Value 2014-2019
- Table 41 Sales of Bleach: % Value Growth 2014-2019
- Table 42 NBO Company Shares of Bleach: % Value 2015-2019
- Table 43 LBN Brand Shares of Bleach: % Value 2016-2019
- Table 44 Forecast Sales of Bleach: Value 2019-2024
- Table 45 Forecast Sales of Bleach: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Headlines
Prospects
- Toilet Care Grows Steadily Despite the Stiff Competition with Substitutes
- Rim Blocks Expands in Terms of Formats and Functionality at more Competitive Prices
- In-Cistern Devices Achieve Above-Average Growth Due to Increasing Popularity
Competitive Landscape
- Unilever's Entry into Toilet Care Has Positive Ripple Effects
- In-Cistern Devices Relies on Product Availability and Price
Category Data
- Table 46 Sales of Toilet Care by Category: Value 2014-2019
- Table 47 Sales of Toilet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
- Table 48 NBO Company Shares of Toilet Care: % Value 2015-2019
- Table 49 LBN Brand Shares of Toilet Care: % Value 2016-2019
- Table 50 Forecast Sales of Toilet Care by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Table 51 Forecast Sales of Toilet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Headlines
Prospects
- Polishes Dwindles As Home Cleaning Priorities Change
- a Makeover is needed to Reinvigorate Prospects for Polishes
- Ethical Consumption Prompts Consumers to Take Care of their Shoes
Competitive Landscape
- Players' Participation Remains Stable Despite Sales of Polishes Diminishing
- Private Label Witnesses the Least Participation
Category Data
- Table 52 Sales of Polishes by Category: Value 2014-2019
- Table 53 Sales of Polishes by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
- Table 54 NBO Company Shares of Polishes: % Value 2015-2019
- Table 55 LBN Brand Shares of Polishes: % Value 2016-2019
- Table 56 Forecast Sales of Polishes by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Table 57 Forecast Sales of Polishes by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Headlines
Prospects
- Air Care Gains Increasing Importance Despite Consumers' Tight Budgets
- Emotional Appeal Tied to Functionality is a Win-Win Strategy
- Car Air Fresheners Stick to the Traditional Model of Fragrances and Formats
Competitive Landscape
- Glade and Bom Ar Benefit from their Stronghold in Major Air Care Categories
- Freec Relies on Branding to Consolidate Itself As a Synonym for Odour Neutralisers
- Innovation in Car Air Fresheners is more Modest
Category Data
- Table 58 Sales of Air Care by Category: Value 2014-2019
- Table 59 Sales of Air Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
- Table 60 Sales of Air Care by Fragrance: Value Ranking 2018-2019
- Table 61 NBO Company Shares of Air Care: % Value 2015-2019
- Table 62 LBN Brand Shares of Air Care: % Value 2016-2019
- Table 63 Forecast Sales of Air Care by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Table 64 Forecast Sales of Air Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
Headlines
Prospects
- the Significant Performance of Electric Insecticides Stems from Uncontrolled Factors
- Growth of Spray/Aerosol Insecticides is Led by Necessity rather than Industry Response
- Insecticide Coils and Baits Plummet Despite Favourable External Variables
Competitive Landscape
- Sc Johnson & Son and Reckitt Benckiser Compete Head-To-Head for the Leadership
- External Factors and the Dominance of Multinationals Curb New Entrants and Innovation
Category Data
- Table 65 Sales of Home Insecticides by Category: Value 2014-2019
- Table 66 Sales of Home Insecticides by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
- Table 67 Sales of Spray/Aerosol Insecticides by Type: % Value 2014-2019
- Table 68 NBO Company Shares of Home Insecticides: % Value 2015-2019
- Table 69 LBN Brand Shares of Home Insecticides: % Value 2016-2019
- Table 70 Forecast Sales of Home Insecticides by Category: Value 2019-2024
- Table 71 Forecast Sales of Home Insecticides by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
