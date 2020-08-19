Dublin, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gesture Recognition Market for Consumer Electronic Devices 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices is poised to grow by $612.59 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 22% during the forecast period.



This report on gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the growth of PUI technology, increasing use of 3D cameras, and increase in the number of patent-related activities among market vendors.



The study identifies the growing interest in the solution-for-all concept as one of the prime reasons driving the gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices growth during the next few years. Also, adoption of gesture recognition control by physically challenged people, and increase in the number of process manufacturers incorporating gesture recognition technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The global gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices is segmented as below:



By Technology

2D

3D

By Product

Smartphones

PCs

Smart TVs

Tablets

By Geography

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices vendors that include:

ArcSoft Corp. Ltd.

Crunchfish AB

Elliptic Laboratories AS

Eyesight Technologies Ltd.

GestureTek

Intel Corp.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Motion Gestures

PointGrab Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corp.

Also, the gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



