TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the August 2020 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO which pay on a monthly basis as well XIU. Unitholders of record of a fund on August 26, 2020 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on August 31, 2020.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund NameFund TickerCash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBH0.047
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBO0.041
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETFCDZ0.074
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETFCEW0.043
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CHB0.082
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLF0.030
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLG0.040
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETFCPD0.050
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)CSD0.068
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CUD0.072
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETFCVD0.066
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CYH0.064
Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETFDXB0.042
Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETFDXC0.040
Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETFDXO0.057
Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETFDXP0.072
Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETFDXV0.032
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETFFIE0.040
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETFXBB0.071
iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCB0.052
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETFXDG0.059
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDG.U0.043
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDGH0.061
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETFXDIV0.081
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETFXDU0.051
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDU.U0.038
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDUH0.047
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETFXDV0.083
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEB0.061
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETFXEI0.078
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETFXFN0.115
iShares Floating Rate Index ETFXFR0.007
iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETFXGB0.041
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGGB0.030
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETFXHB0.063
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHD0.079
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETFXHU0.066
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHY0.081
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIG0.054
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETFXLB0.065
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETFXIU0.189
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XPF0.067
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXQB0.044
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETFXRE0.058
iShares ESG Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETFXSAB0.044
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSB0.052
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSC0.041
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSE0.047
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETFXSH0.043
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSI0.047
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXSQ0.034
iShares ESG Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSTB0.035
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETFXTR0.050
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETFXUT0.095
(1) Distribution per unit amounts are USD for XDG.U, XDU.U
 

Estimated August Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The August cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund NameFund TickerEstimated Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
iShares Premium Money Market ETFCMR0.003
   

BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about August 25, 2020, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs.  Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.  The funds  are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.  Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

